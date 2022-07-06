Great Lakes Foods Selects eGrowcery to Help Retailers Go Digital

MENOMINEE, Mich. & BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Great Lakes Foods, a wholesaler of food and non-food products to supermarkets and convenience stores in Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois, is working with eGrowcery, developer of the leading retail food industry eCommerce platform, to provide online sales and fulfillment solutions to it retail partners. The first operators are expected to deploy the system later this year.

“We needed to provide our retail partners with eCommerce technology that makes it as easy for them to engage with their shoppers online as it is in the store. The eGrowcery solution provides them with everything required to start and operate an exciting website that will help retain existing shoppers and attract new ones,” said Tom Jushka, president of Great Lakes Foods.

Great Lakes Foods chose eGrowcery because of the simple integration of the solution with current POS technology and it's ability to work with all store sizes and delivery services, which is especially important for retailers in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The wholesaler also has a dedicated customer service contact at eGrowcery.

“Our solution will help Great Lakes’ retailers compete more effectively with the other stores in their markets at a very reasonable cost. We’re committed to giving retailers all the tools they need, including marketing support and training, to make each deployment a great success," said Patrick Hughes, CEO of eGrowcery.

eGrowcery, which operates both in the United States and abroad, is working with a growing number of retailers and wholesalers to help them establish a store-branded eCommerce experience where they control the shopper data.

About Great Lakes Foods

Great Lakes Foods is a fast growing full-line supplier of wholesale groceries, meat, produce, dairy and frozen, private label, bakery, deli and HBC General Merchandise, for supermarkets and convenience stores. Great Lakes Foods is located in Menominee, Michigan, with customers located throughout the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, lower Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois. More information is available at http://www.greatlakesfoods.com/.

About eGrowcery

eGrowcery is the market-leading, white-label, SaaS based e-commerce solution designed to service grocery retailers. The eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point of sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience.