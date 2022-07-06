iQor Selects Prisma® Cloud Native Application Protection Platform

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iQor announced today the integration of Palo Alto Networks Prisma® Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) into its digital ecosystem to further enhance cloud security. As a managed services provider of customer engagement and business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, this integration supports iQor’s digital initiative to increase its footprint in the cloud while keeping security as a top priority and ensuring end-to-end visibility across all cloud platforms.

“iQor's selection of Prisma Cloud augments our efforts to continually expand our digital landscape and ensure a secure and rewarding customer experience. After a comprehensive evaluation process, we selected Prisma Cloud to provide us the best workload protection as we utilize the capabilities that public cloud environments offer,” said iQor Chief Digital Officer Prabhjot Singh.

With iQor transitioning workloads to public cloud environments as part of its cloud-enabled digital journey, Prisma Cloud provides an additional layer of security to assist with multi-cloud protection and security deployment while providing real-time insights into potential vulnerabilities. Prisma Cloud’s solution helps secure cloud native applications across the full lifecycle in any cloud to drive efficiency and security.

By identifying potential risks as low, medium, or high, Prisma Cloud alerts iQor’s teams immediately so they have the opportunity to address them instantly. Prisma Cloud’s scalable solution helps provide real-time visibility and full stack protection across public clouds to enhance cloud compliance, detect and prevent vulnerabilities, and secure running applications.

“iQor has harnessed Palo Alto Networks digital technology for years to provide firewall protection and inbound and outbound network security. The recent addition of Prisma Cloud offers a next-generation single security solution for cross-cloud protection, providing a single source for insights and interventions on all cloud instances,” said Tarn Shant, senior vice president of Transformation and Governance at iQor.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 35,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.