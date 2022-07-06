Apogee ResNet and Video Streaming Will Keep The World Games 2022 Athletes Connected at Birmingham-Southern College and University of Alabama at Birmingham

AUSTIN, Texas & BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nearly 5,000 athletes and coaches participating in The World Games 2022 (TWG 2022) events in Birmingham, Ala., July 7 through July 17, will be staying on the campuses of Birmingham-Southern College (BSC) and the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). When they check in to BSC and UAB campus residential facilities, they will also check in to reliable high-speed, high-bandwidth ResNet Wi-Fi and video streaming services and support from Apogee, a managed technology services leader whose sole focus is higher education.

BSC is hosting TWG 2022 participants in eight campus facilities in the Residential Quad. BSC is also hosting several TWG 2022 sporting events: three martial arts events, a fistball event (similar to volleyball), and orienteering, a sport that combines racing with navigation through a specific route. UAB is hosting participants in seven residential facilities which are being referred to as the Athlete Village. UAB is also hosting lacrosse and racquetball events during TWG 2022.

Apogee has been a BSC and UAB partner for the delivery of residential Wi-Fi and streaming video services for student residents for many years. Apogee experts have been working closely with campus IT and housing teams at both institutions to prepare to deliver the same services to the athletes and coaches participating in TWG 2022. Apogee representatives will work alongside campus staff on site and remotely to assist guests with logging in to the BSC and UAB residential networks, connecting their wireless devices, and obtaining 24/7 Apogee support throughout TWG 2022.

“Apogee is honored to partner with BSC and UAB leaders to ensure that The World Games 2022 athletes and coaches have a positive experience on their campuses and in the City of Birmingham,” said Scott Drossos, Apogee chief executive officer. “We know that the participants are under extreme pressure to perform to the best of their ability and how important it is for them to stay connected with friends and family around the world and get real-time updates on the competition. As a world-class managed technology services provider, we, too, go for the gold in the delivery of exceptional Wi-Fi and video streaming experiences. We are ready to meet the connectivity needs of all TWG 2022 participants staying in BSC and UAB residence halls.”

Marc Booker, executive director of Student Housing and Dining at UAB, commented: “Our UAB Housing and IT teams have been working with Apogee to gear up for The World Games 2022. We are eager to support TWG 2022 athletes and coaches during what we know will be a high energy, high anxiety time. We know that they will rely on the internet to stream competition highlights and stay in touch with their teammates, family, and friends.”

Located in downtown Birmingham, the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) is an internationally renowned, public doctoral research university and the only accredited school of public health in Alabama. The institution was founded in 1859 and became a fully autonomous university in the University of Alabama System in 1969. It boasts a student population of over 22,500, 42.5 percent of whom are from underrepresented groups. UAB has been an Apogee partner since 2014.

“Birmingham-Southern is honored to be part of The World Games 2022 as a venue for competition and as a ‘home away from home’ for athletes and coaches staying in residence halls in the Athlete Village,” said David M. Eberhardt, Ed.D., vice president for Student Development at BSC. “Our IT staff has been working closely with Apogee to prepare for our guests, and all has gone smoothly. During the academic year, our residence halls trend toward high data usage, and student feedback is very positive, so I am confident that our visitors will be quite pleased with the Wi-Fi and streaming services.”

Birmingham-Southern College (BSC) is a four-year, private liberal arts institution founded in 1856 and affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Located just three miles from downtown Birmingham, BSC has 1,283 students from 34 states and nine countries, and 90 percent of students live on campus. BSC has been an Apogee partner since 2004.

About Apogee

Established in Austin in 1999, Apogee is a leading provider of managed technology services that enable colleges and universities to innovate to enrich the campus experience and foster student vitality. Uniquely positioned to serve higher education, Apogee supports a community of more than one million students and administrators at nearly 400 colleges and universities nationwide. The company’s comprehensive managed services portfolio includes managed campus networks, residential networks (ResNet), campus engagement, and video. Visit Apogee at apogee.us.