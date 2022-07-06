Tango Networks Partners with BT Wholesale to Deliver Best-In-Class MVNO Business Mobile Services in the UK

LEEDS, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tango Networks today announced an agreement with BT Wholesale to use the EE network for delivering best-in-class mobile unified communications for UK-based business users.

The agreement enables Tango Networks to operate its Mobile-X™ Extend service, utilising EE’s network, the largest, fastest and most reliable mobile network in the UK according to Rootmetrics.

“Consumer-oriented use cases, features and pricing models have dominated the development of the mobile communications industry,” said Andrew Bale, Tango Networks’ Executive Vice President. “That all changes with Tango Extend, a mobile network built for business and designed to be controlled by businesses. Now with our partnership with BT Wholesale enabling access to the EE network, the reach and quality of these communications will be second to none and truly business class.”

Incorporating fixed-mobile convergence technologies, the Tango Extend MVNO service integrates any mobile phone into a company’s unified communications platform, turning the mobile into a full-featured business line.

Users carry the equivalent of a traditional landline desk phone in their mobiles and all business calls and texts use the business identity and numbers. The service is completely mobile native, requiring no special apps, steps or training of users. Companies directly control the business mobile communications of their users, including capturing and recording business voice and text.

Alex Tempest, Managing Director, BT Wholesale, said: “We’re pleased to be providing Tango Networks customers with access to our fantastic EE mobile network. We’ll be supporting them as they roll out services for companies with distributed workforces, including remote and mobile-based colleagues.”

The new agreement with BT Wholesale enables Tango Networks' channel partners to offer business mobile services with the EE network’s market-leading coverage, speed, and reliability.

“Business communications users have distinctly different needs from consumer users,” said Luke Faragher, CEO of Onsim, a UK-based reseller of the Tango Extend service. “Features like call transfer, hold and call recording are standard with business landline communications. Now we can bring these same capabilities to any mobile phone, delivering a mobile communications experience and feature-set that is truly business ready.”

Companies utilise Tango Extend for mobile unified communications, Mobile First and Mobile Only communications, and work-from-home, hybrid and work-from-anywhere models. The service extends business-quality communications to mobile employees, deskless employees and frontline workers, many for the first time.

Tango Extend empowers companies to transform operations, streamline collaboration and boost employee productivity across the board. Learn more at tango-networks.com.