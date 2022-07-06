EYP Joins Page to Create a Powerhouse in Design, Architecture, and Engineering

WASHINGTON & ALBANY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Page and EYP announced today they have successfully closed a transaction that integrates the two design firms. Guided by similar values and culture, they will expand their services and geographic reach, working seamlessly across offices and disciplines. Together as one firm they will combine exceptional design rooted in architectural, engineering and consulting capabilities to make lives better.

“Bringing together our two firms allows us to work on increasingly complex projects that benefit from our expertise across disciplines and market sectors,” stated Thomas McCarthy, Page Chief Executive Officer. “Together, we’re bringing the most compelling, innovative designs and expertise to each project we pursue regardless of scope or location, and we’ll be able to invest in research and thought leadership to co-create with our clients.”

With a diverse, international portfolio -- encompassing the academic; aviation; civic, community and culture; corporate and commercial; government; healthcare; housing and hospitality; industrial; life sciences; and science and technology sectors -- the integrated firm of designers, architects and engineers will deliver high-performance designs that help clients measure, reduce, and offset carbon emissions. In addition, the firm will continue to promote equity and wellness with teams versed in practices like universal design, Design for Freedom, Well, Fitwel, and other strategies contributing to diversity and inclusion.

“Page and EYP both create designs that enhance people’s lives and communities,” stated Kef Mason, who served as interim chief executive officer at EYP. “Combining our expertise is a winning formula for our clients and our employees. It offers us the ability to provide growth, mentorship, and training for our employees that translates to cutting-edge design in our projects. This agreement supports the natural growth trajectories and strategic vision for both firms by unifying our efforts to benefit our clients and staff.”

In a unanimous decision by Page’s Board, Page submitted a successful bid for EYP’s assets on June 22. The combined firm will have more than 1,300 employees across the U.S., Latin America, and the Middle East.

About Page Southerland Page, Inc.

With roots extending back to 1898, Page provides architecture, interiors, planning, consulting and engineering services throughout the United States and around the world. The firm’s diverse, international portfolio encompasses academic, aviation, civic and corporate sectors as well as government, healthcare, housing, industrial and science and technology projects. Page Southerland Page, Inc. has 800 employees across offices in Albuquerque, Austin, Dallas, Denver, Dubai, Houston, Mexico City, Phoenix, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. Learn more about the firm at pagethink.com.