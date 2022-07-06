State Street and FactSet Partner to Streamline Data Flows Across Front, Middle & Back Office

BOSTON & NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--State Street and FactSet today announced a strategic partnership integrating State Street Alpha and the complementary strengths of FactSet to streamline data flows across the front, middle and back-office through State Street's Alpha Data Platform.

The two companies expect the collaboration will provide common clients with a seamless and highly functional experience from client portals for equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies all the way through to custody.

Across the back and middle office, the turnkey integration of State Street portfolio accounting data into FactSet’s leading performance attribution, risk and reporting capabilities fosters a more seamless client experience with portfolio analytics from FactSet also integrated into the State Street Alpha Data Platform. In addition, portfolios in FactSet will update intra-day as trades are executed and allocated in Charles River while proposed trades in FactSet transfer to Charles River for compliance and order management.

“Our clients consistently tell us that they are forging deeper, more strategic relationships with fewer partners and they expect their resulting partners to increasingly collaborate to better support them,” said Phil Snow, FactSet’s CEO. “This partnership exemplifies that concept, and I am thrilled that we are bringing our teams together to put clients first.”

“Data is at the heart of our Alpha strategy, and we remain committed to providing the leading data platform to the investment management industry to provide clients easy access to aggregated data, analytics and real-time insights,” said John Plansky, head of State Street Alpha. “This partnership furthers our Alpha strategy by now enabling Alpha clients to create and analyze portfolios using FactSet.”

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading.

*Assets under management as of March 31, 2022 includes approximately $73 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 170,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner.