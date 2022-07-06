Mindbreeze Helps EVG Gain More Knowledge

LINZ & ST. FLORIAN, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight, provides EV Group (EVG) with an enterprise-wide knowledge management solution based on artificial intelligence methods. Employees (end users) from different departments can thus gain quick and clear access to the information they need.

EVG, a developer and manufacturer of equipment for wafer bonding and lithography applications in the semiconductor, microsystems technology, and nanotechnology industry is driving its digital transformation with various initiatives. As part of this effort, EVG is deploying Mindbreeze InSpire as an enterprise-wide knowledge management solution. The intelligent solution is integrated as an appliance (hardware and software) directly into the corporate IT without any outside connection.

"Very few companies know what they know, so the need for knowledge management has never been higher," explains Josef Alexander Buttinger, Corporate IT & Security Manager at EVG. "Making unstructured as well as structured data jointly accessible in context for everyone, and always in compliance with the necessary applicable permissions - in my view, this is what gives Mindbreeze its competitive edge."

Over 1100 EVG employees use Mindbreeze InSpire to search for information and correlations to customers, projects, tickets, and open items. Through the interaction of classic search technologies with innovative AI methods, employees receive the information they need quickly, in the right context, and prepared in a clear 360-degree view according to their access rights.

Michael Biebl, Head of Professional Services at Mindbreeze: "Like many companies, EVG was also faced with the challenge of maintaining an overview of their vast amounts of data. We now offer them this added value with Mindbreeze InSpire. We are very proud that such a renowned company as EVG trusts in the performance of our product. This speaks for our product and our team."

About EV Group

EV Group (EVG) is a leading supplier of high-volume production equipment and process solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors, MEMS, compound semiconductors, power devices and nanotechnology devices. EVG’s key products include wafer bonding, thin-wafer processing and lithography/nanoimprint lithography (NIL) equipment, photoresist coaters, as well as cleaning and inspection/metrology systems. With state-of-the-art application labs and cleanrooms at its headquarters in Austria, as well as in North America and Asia, EVG is focused on delivering superior process expertise to its global R&D and production customer and partner base – from the initial development through to the final integration at the customer’s site. EVG services and supports an elaborate network of global customers and partners all over the world, with more than 1100 employees worldwide and fully-owned subsidiaries in the U.S., Japan, South Korea, China and Taiwan.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leading international provider of appliances and cloud services for enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management. The global partner network enables time-zone-independent customer support worldwide.

For more information, visit www.mindbreeze.com