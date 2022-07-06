Nintendo News: Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Inspired by Splatoon 3 Coming to Stores on Aug. 26

The Splatoon 3 game launches for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 9 at a suggested retail price of $59.99. Also available on Sept. 9 is the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, featuring striking colors and images fit for Inklings and Octolings alike. (Photo: Business Wire)

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Something fresh is surfacing! On Aug. 26, a special edition Splatoon 3 themed Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system will be available in stores featuring design inspiration from the new Splatoon 3 game (sold separately). Adorned with splashy, squid-tastic images straight out of Splatsville, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Splatoon 3 Special Edition includes a set of one blue and one yellow gradient Joy-Con controllers with white underbellies and a white, graffiti-themed Nintendo Switch dock. To see the system in action, check out the trailer on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

The Splatoon 3 game launches for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 9 at a suggested retail price of $59.99. Also available on Sept. 9 is the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, featuring striking colors and images fit for Inklings and Octolings alike, at a suggested retail price of $74.99, and the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Edition Carrying Case at a suggested retail price of $24.99. Whether you’re engaging in an online* Turf War at home, or playing Story Mode on the go, these items will help ensure you’re slinging ink in style.

In the Splatoon 3 game, you’ll engage in chaotic 4-v-4 Turf War** clashes across a mix of new and returning stages, where teams face off to cover the most ground in their ink to win, and discover features, weapons and the trendiest gear this side of the sun. Splatoon 3 also features a single-player campaign and the next iteration of the co-op Salmon Run mode. Join Agent 3 in the single-player story mode for a fight against the unruly Octarians and discover the secrets of a mysterious place called Alterna and the Fuzzy Ooze. When diving into Salmon Run, you’ll ink up with teammates** to fend off waves of dangerous Salmonid bosses, some of which are colossal in size!

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable sold separately), 64 GB of internal storage, a portion of which is reserved for use by the system, and enhanced audio in handheld and tabletop mode. The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system can be played in three modes: TV mode, played on a TV while the system is docked; handheld mode, when the Joy-Con controllers are attached for portable play; and tabletop mode for on-the-go multiplayer gaming sessions.

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Splatoon 3 Special Edition will be available in stores at a suggested retail price of $359.99. Splatoon 3 is now available for pre-order at select retailers, in the My Nintendo Store and in Nintendo eShop. To learn more about the game visit https://splatoon.nintendo.com/. To stay up to date on all the latest Splatoon 3 news, follow the Squid Research Lab at https://twitter.com/splatoonNA.

* Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. http://nintendo.com/switch-online

** Additional games and systems required for multiplayer mode. Games and systems sold separately.