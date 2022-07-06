F45 Partners with Leading Global Fitness Education Organization, International Sports Science Association, to Offer Franchisees and Staff Preferred Pricing

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--F45 Training Holdings Inc. ("F45" or the "Company") (NYSE: FXLV), the fastest-growing fitness franchisor in the world according to Entrepreneur, today announced that it has partnered with the International Sports Science Association (ISSA), a global education and certification company for personal fitness trainers and conditioning coaches, to offer F45 franchisees and staff preferred pricing, which will make it easier for F45 studios to hire high-quality trainers.

Additionally, F45 has signed an agreement with Onfit Training College, which offers personal training certification specific to the Australian market. The deal will provide preferred pricing for franchisees and staff in Australia seeking personal trainer certification, and health and fitness accreditations.

“We are thrilled to offer our franchisees and staff preferred pricing through the ISSA partnership in the U.S. and Onfit deal in Australia. Having certified personal trainers is vital to our business and the success of F45 franchisees, and the lower certification costs from reputable organizations will enable individuals to become personal trainers at a more accessible price point – which will make it easier for franchisees to keep current and future gyms staffed,” said Adam J. Gilchrist, President, CEO, and Chairman of F45. “As we continue to grow, we recognize that there is a need to find solutions to staff our locations, and we can’t wait to see how these partnerships will benefit our business as we continue to grow.”

The ISSA is a global leader and pioneer in the fitness education industry that operates in over 170 countries and has trained more than 475,000 students. Preferred pricing will be available for numerous courses, including the personal trainer certification, continuing education courses, and specializations. The discounted rates on ISSA courses will enable significant savings on high-quality education for franchisees and trainers, allowing them to scale faster and more efficiently.

Through this partnership, the ISSA will also add the resumes of certified personal trainer graduates that are seeking jobs to F45’s internal job board, Academy. In an effort to develop the next generation of certified personal trainers, the ISSA has also agreed to provide full scholarships for 20 personal trainer certifications at each of the approximately 35 colleges that currently have an F45 gym on campus.

“We have certified many highly-qualified F45 trainers to date, and we know that this partnership will increase access to top-rated certifications so the company can continue offering high-quality training to its members,” said Andrew Wyant, CEO of ISSA. “We believe that promoting a healthier world starts with providing opportunities for fitness-motivated individuals, and we are proud to play a small part in expanding F45’s roster of certified personal trainers.”

“We are excited to partner with F45 to ensure that their trainers are providing members in Australia with high-quality, accurate training every time they work out,” said Don Bacchi, Owner, and Director of Onfit Training College. Discounted rates for Onfit courses will save franchisees and trainers nearly 30%.

About F45

F45 offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that are effective, fun and community-driven. F45 utilizes proprietary technologies: a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform that leverages a rich content database of over 8,000 unique functional training movements across modalities to offer new workouts each day and provide a standardized experience across the Company’s global footprint.

For more information, please visit www.f45training.com.

About the International Sports Sciences Association

ISSA (International Sports Sciences Association) was founded in 1988 by a team of leading fitness experts and exercise scientists. ISSA has taught over 475,000 students and trainers in over 170 countries and is now recognized as the world leader in fitness education and certification. ISSA brings healthy living to everybody in the world through education and community and acts as a teaching institution for personal trainers, athletic trainers, coaches, physicians, chiropractors, physical therapists, and professionals in every field of health care. ISSA brings healthy living to everybody in the world through education and community: www.ISSAonline.com.

About Onfit Training College

Onfit Training College is an Australian Registered Training Organization (ID 32107), offering qualifications and courses for health and fitness careers. Onfit Training College was founded in 2008 by Don & Rhonda Bacchi, who applied their combined 50+ years of experience and unrivaled passion for health and fitness to the education sector. As an early adopter of online education, Onfit Training College specializes in quality online course delivery and support. Understanding the constantly changing landscape of health and fitness, Onfit Training College has built a reputation for ensuring graduates have the relevant skills and knowledge to be well-rounded fitness professionals, prepared for long-term success: www.onfit.edu.au