National Association of Chapter 13 Trustees Launch Consumer Finance Website BFine.org

Tour the BFine.org website where Americans can learn about consumer finance and bankruptcy when they need it the most. BFine is a project of the National Association of Chapter 13 Trustees.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the National Association of Chapter 13 Trustees (NACTT) announced at its annual meeting the launch of the Bankruptcy and Finance Information Network Exchange (BFine) public education project and BFine.org, a personal finance information and resource website.

BFine.org is an online destination where Americans can learn about consumer finance and bankruptcy when they need it the most. The website features a collection of articles and resources for those who may be facing financial challenges or would like to learn how to better navigate their fiscal future.

The pandemic highlighted the need for financial literacy since many Americans were not prepared to navigate the tough economics of the past two years. The website was developed to emphasize that even in the toughest times, things will Be Fine with the guidance of financial experts.

“The NACTT created BFine.org as a legacy project that would help educate our communities by providing an educational resource to turn to in times of financial hardship,” said Mary Viegelahn, NACTT President 2021 – 22 and Chapter 13 Trustee, San Antonio, TX. “As Chapter 13 bankruptcy trustees, we see Americans from every walk of life when they need financial assistance the most. Oftentimes, bankruptcy could have been avoided if the individual had appropriate guidance and assistance earlier.”

BFine.org features a rotating collection of articles related to budgeting, credit, loans and financial literacy as well as information on consumer bankruptcy and legal topics surrounding finance. Consumers who are looking for assistance with financial difficulties will find links to resources to help better educate themselves and connect with professionals who may be able to provide assistance.

Retired Bankruptcy Judge William H. Brown said, “While serving as a bankruptcy judge, I frequently would see consumer debtors who had been harmed because of inadequate financial knowledge, often leading them to make poor financial decisions for themselves and their families. My experience convinced me that financial education is important for everyone.”

Articles are submitted by finance and bankruptcy subject matter experts including NACTT members, partners and colleagues of the association. Links to articles from third-party news sources are also featured throughout the website.

The BFine.org website will be updated monthly and reviewed by an oversight panel of Chapter 13 trustees. In an effort to make personal finance information available to all Americans, BFine.org is equipped with language translation and ADA capabilities.

About the NACTT

Founded in 1965, the National Association of Chapter 13 Trustees is a membership association comprised of more than 1,000 trustees, attorneys, certified public accountants, and other individuals interested in insolvency related issues. The association is dedicated to the highest standards of education related to Chapter 13 bankruptcy. For additional information visit http://www.nactt.com.