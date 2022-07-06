Know the pHacts of Vaginal Health

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With unlimited resources available online, more and more women are turning to the internet to seek out vaginal health information. In fact, two in five women search online before consulting a health care provider when they experience discomfort or unusual vaginal health symptoms. However, there is still a lot of confusion and misinformation when it comes to what is normal and what is not down there.

“An abundance of mixed information online is leaving women feeling uninformed and uneducated when it comes to the state of their vaginal health,” says Mary Jane Minkin, M.D., OB/GYN, clinical professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive sciences at Yale University School of Medicine. “There remains a lack of clarity about what’s normal when it comes to vaginal health symptoms, what’s healthy and what is safe with regards to vaginal hygiene. Education is essential as it is important for women to take charge of their vaginal health and understand what’s normal.”

The vagina is a naturally acidic environment with a pH that should remain in the 3.8 to 4 range to encourage the balance of good, helpful bacteria like Lactobacillus. However, the delicate balance can easily be disrupted by everyday activities and natural occurrences like menstruation, leading to discomfort, worry, stress, and even a decrease in self-confidence. So, understanding the vaginal microbiome, issues that may arise and prevention strategies, and ultimately what keeps the vagina healthy is important to maintaining overall wellness.

Dr. Minkin, who is also the founder of MadameOvary.com, outlines the basics of vaginal health by answering commonly asked questions and sharing best practices for vaginal care.

My vagina has an odor. Is that normal? It is important to know that the vagina is not meant to smell like roses. All vaginas have a slight odor, but there's a difference between healthy and unhealthy odor. A change in odor is a good indication that the vaginal pH is off and bad bacteria are overtaking the good bacteria in the vagina. Stress and anxiety, lifestyle changes and hormones can impact vaginal odor, and a product like RepHresh™ Vaginal Gel can help eliminate odor and restore vagina pH. But if you notice a sudden, abnormal change in odor, like a fishy or rotten smell, this could be a sign of a bacterial infection that could be more serious, and you need to see your health care provider.

I have discharge. Is something wrong? Like odor, some discharge is completely normal and natural to prevent the vaginal tissue from becoming dry, particularly in young, premenopausal women. It is typically white or clear. If you notice a change in discharge color, such as grayish, green or yellow, especially if a change in color comes with irritation or other symptoms, there may be cause for concern. Thankfully, many common vaginal health issues can often be treated with over-the-counter products.

When should I start using vaginal hygiene products? There's no right time to start using vaginal hygiene products, but it is a good idea to create a routine early on to understand proper hygiene and what is and isn't necessary. Essentially, there's no need to use products if your vagina is healthy and there aren't any noticeable or concerning changes in discharge, odor, or presence of any other new symptoms.

How do I clean my vagina? The vagina itself is self-cleaning, so we don't need to do much if the vagina is in a healthy state since some products can disrupt the natural pH balance. However, basic hygiene practices like cleaning the vulva with water and your choice of preferred pH-balanced unscented soap when showering can be helpful in keeping bad bacteria to a minimum. Remember when cleaning the vulva that it's best practice to avoid any irritation that could occur with scented and harsh soaps.

How can I keep my vaginal pH in check? The vulvar and vaginal tissue is the most delicate tissue in the body, so it's important that we don't expose it to things that can upset the natural pH of the vagina, like fragrances and harsh chemicals. Semen, blood, certain medications and more can all impact pH, so using protection if you're sexually active and maintaining good hygiene practices along with taking a daily probiotic, like RepHresh™ Pro-B, can help manage the acidic environment of the vagina and help balance yeast and bacteria to maintain vaginal health.

When should I make an appointment with my health care provider? It's very important for vaginal health to make sure you follow through on yearly wellness exams with your health care provider to ensure your vaginal health and overall wellness are in check. Aside from the wellness visits, anytime you may be experiencing pelvic pain, fever, or abnormal discharge that has not cleared up with over-the-counter products, or you have any other symptoms that are concerning, it's always best to make an appointment with your provider.

“There’s nothing to be ashamed of when it comes to vaginal health, so take the time to ask questions when meeting with a health care provider and keep your overall health in mind when making choices around best practices for everyday care,” says Dr. Minkin.