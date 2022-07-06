The 3rd Annual MedExecWomen Meeting: Strategy, Vision, and Energy

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Over 120 female senior medtech executives gathered on June 14 for MedExecWomen’s annual conference: “Into the Future: New Healthcare Partnerships to Drive Value.” MedExecWomen, co-founded in 2019 by Laurie Halloran, president & CEO of Halloran Consulting Group, and Maria Shepherd, president & founder of Medi-Vantage, empowers women in leadership roles in the medical device, diagnostics, drug delivery, and digital healthcare industries.

The conference armed attendees with the knowledge and networks to strengthen their impact in the medtech space — building off its theme of driving valuable partnerships. One attendee noted, “With great speakers and an intimate atmosphere to ask questions, I learned about key trends in the market from exceptional women leaders in the industry.”

A few of the trends discussed included perspectives from each side of an acquisition, acute care to home care working together, disruptive partnerships and models in clinical trials, and incorporating ESG. The opening keynote emphasized the value of Mission in Medtech, which spotlighted HERhealthEQ’s efforts to provide medical equipment to women in developing economies as well as Medtronic’s role in publicly posting software and design specifications for its ventilator to allow full access to anyone wishing to evaluate options for rapid ventilator manufacturing during COVID. One panel spoke about the real need to pursue board service and for diversity in boards. President of Best Buy Health Deborah DiSanzo candidly shared the challenges and successes of her own career progression and her vision for BestBuy’s growing role in healthcare. Ginger Graham, former president and CEO of Amylin Pharmaceuticals and group chairman of Guidant Corporation, was this year’s inspirational closing keynote.

View event photos and the full agenda, which included speakers and panelists from a variety of leading organizations and support from many sponsors.

“There was energy as the audience was intently focused on the panels and speakers, but also as women met new colleagues and reunited with co-workers they hadn’t seen for years,” said Shepherd.

Halloran added, “Everyone was an enthusiastic participant at our third meeting. The informative content and networking opportunities were second to none!”

Planning for MedExecWomen’s fourth annual conference in spring of 2023 in Boston is underway — register your email address for information on this and smaller interim meetings.

