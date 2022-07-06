FrontWell Capital Partners Provides US $10.5 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Belcam Beauty

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FrontWell Capital Partners Inc. (“FrontWell”) is pleased to announce the closing of a US $10.5 million senior secured credit facility to Belcam Beauty Holdco, LLC (“Belcam Beauty"), a leading manufacturer, developer, and marketer of beauty and grooming products. The facility, comprised of a revolving loan and term loan, will provide working capital liquidity and support Belcam Beauty’s strategic acquisition and growth opportunities.

“FrontWell is happy to partner with one of the leaders in mass market fragrances, bath products and beauty tools and support Belcam Beauty as it pursues new growth opportunities,” said Patrick Dalton, Chief Executive Officer of FrontWell. “The need for capital among companies across industries continues amid a dynamic economic environment, and we are well positioned to continue delivering differentiated, value-added solutions to companies and supporting their business transitions.”

“The FrontWell team has been responsive and creative in partnering with us to structure a tailored solution that will help us accelerate our business to the next level both in Canada and the United States,” said James Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Belcam Beauty.

About FrontWell Capital Partners

Headquartered in Toronto, FrontWell Capital Partners provides transitionary senior debt financing to middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. With committed seed capital of more than USD $350 million, FrontWell offers financing solutions, including asset-based (ABL) and cash flow loans, to maximize liquidity support for borrowers that are looking beyond traditional sources of capital. FrontWell’s rigorous approach to origination, underwriting and risk management generates current income while prioritizing the preservation of principal over the chase for yield. FrontWell partners with companies across several industries that display balance sheet capacity and require liquidity to support a transition in their business, including turnarounds, restructurings, acquisitions and changes in ownership or control. For more information, please visit frontwellcapital.com.

About Belcam Beauty

Belcam Beauty is a leading manufacturer, developer and marketer of beauty and grooming products. Our portfolio leverages years of North American consumer expertise to deliver premium products, clean ingredient conscious formulations and “on trend” designs at value prices. American manufacturing provides flexibility to respond to shifts in both consumer and supply dynamics. Belcam Beauty will continue to innovate across all core beauty and grooming segments to meet the needs of today’s omni channel shoppers. Belcam Beauty is located in Montreal, QC and Rouses Point, NY.