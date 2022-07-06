Oklahoma Bank Partners with Arkansas Fintech to Increase Efficiencies

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FNB Community Bank and Teslar Software today announced their partnership to streamline and automate lending processes. The community bank is leveraging Teslar’s exceptions tracking and loan management software to save time and increase operational efficiencies, freeing lenders to focus on the borrower experience.

“The seamless integration of Teslar’s technology with our core processor is what won us over initially, and since going live we’ve been impressed with the range of features and functionality available,” said Bill Croak, president and CEO of FNB Community Bank. “We pride ourselves on being a locally owned community bank, committed to meeting the needs of our loyal customers and providing top-tier service. By automating and streamlining our loan processes, we can continue to serve our community with a personal touch, even as we grow and expand. We look forward to a long-term relationship with Teslar Software.”

With Teslar, FNB Community Bank can better track exceptions and manage documents, increasing visibility into the pipeline and empowering lenders with easier access to relevant borrower and portfolio data. Teslar’s technology also helps improve reporting, allowing lenders to spend more time on strategic initiatives and building deeper customer relationships.

“FNB Community Bank has a strong commercial portfolio and is investing in the technology necessary to optimize support for these local businesses,” said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and founder of Teslar Software. “By leveraging Teslar, FNB Community Bank has the tools and transparency needed to boost efficiencies and reveal critical insights to help drive growth and success. We are proud to support FNB Community Bank as they continue to expand.”

About Teslar Software

Teslar Software, founded in 2008, is a configurable lending process automation platform for community financial institutions. Teslar transforms commercial lending by providing easy access to centralized, relevant information to balance portfolios, optimize profits and help community bankers effectively serve their customers. Named Best Solution for Lending by the 2021 FinXTech Awards, Teslar Software continues to earn their reputation as a top technology provider for community institutions. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.