Utah Transit Authority Selects Xpan Interactive to Drive Workforce Development via Rail Apprenticeship Training Programs

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With over two decades of experience supporting competency development in the global mobility industry, Xpan Interactive (Xpan) was the logical partner for the Utah Transit Authority’s (UTA) expansion of their successful apprenticeship training programs. The program expansion will focus on UTA rail assets and includes three unique program offerings: Light Rail Vehicle Maintenance, Maintenance of Way, and Commuter Rail Vehicle Maintenance.

“Our bus maintenance apprenticeship program has been an incredible success for UTA, so it was a logical decision to expand our offering to support skill development in our rail division,” says Cherryl Beveridge, UTA’s Acting Chief Operating Officer. “We train approximately 40 apprentices in our bus maintenance apprentice program and see 10 graduates from our program annually creating lifetime careers at UTA. “

Apprenticeship training programs are recognized by the United States Department of Labor and their successful completion conveys occupational proficiency aligned with national standards. There are more than 1,200 occupations currently recognized as apprenticeable and more are continuously being added. Registered Apprenticeship Programs (RAPs) can be customized for specific needs with time-based, competency-based, and hybrid models. RAPs are a proven model of apprenticeship that are great options for individuals looking to acquire in-demand skills while earning a wage throughout their education.

“Creating blended learning solutions for the transportation industry has been the core of Xpan’s 20-year history,” says Xpan Founder and President Ron Thiele. “We’re incredibly grateful to shape the future of UTA’s workforce with Xpan digital knowledge experiences, and love that our solution will create accessible career opportunities for individuals without the financial burden typically associated with education.”

Each comprehensive program is three years in length and will harness the power of the multi-modality approach Xpan is known for. Leveraging the latest methods in adult education, the high-quality content will be a mix of eLearning, interactive simulations, Instructor-Led Training, labs, and on-the-job training to meet learner needs while incorporating safety and regulatory requirements. To host ILT and lab-based training activities UTA is constructing a facility called the Transit Technical Education Center (TTEC) where learners will be able to perform exercises in a safe, controlled environment.

The program development is scheduled for completion in January 2023, and following the successful construction of training facilities, UTA’s first classes of aspiring apprentices will begin their career journeys shortly after.

About Xpan Interactive Ltd.: Since 2001, Xpan has helped organizations around the world build people-centric learning cultures with frictionless technical solutions that transfer knowledge to create fulfilled learners. It has a proven track record of creating high-quality learning experiences in various fields and has built programs for dozens of major transportation authorities. Its clients include Amtrack, New Jersey Transit, Chicago Transit Authority, Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority, DC Metro, Denver Regional Transportation District, and Calgary Transit, among others.

About Utah Transit Authority: The Utah Transit Authority’s (UTA) mission is to provide mobility solutions to service life’s connections, improve public health and enhance the quality of life. As part of this mission, the UTA has developed a culture of employee development, currently with two apprenticeship programs to enhance employees in its bus maintenance and body shop repair fields. These programs have been successful in helping UTA maintain its fleet, create a culture where employees are valued and create a sustainable employee pipeline. It is due to these successes that UTA is partnering with Xpan to expand its apprenticeship programs into its rail technical fields.