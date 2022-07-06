Walmart+ and InHome Combine to Become the Ultimate Membership

BENTONVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starting today, Walmart’s popular InHome Delivery Service, which delivers groceries straight to your fridge, is now available as an optional add-on within Walmart+. What were previously two standalone memberships are joining forces to bring all delivery capabilities into a single, streamlined experience, allowing new and existing members to choose the membership plan that appeals the most to them based on the type of delivery service they want.

Bringing InHome under the Walmart+ umbrella is what customers asked for as it allows them to complete all their membership needs in a single place – whether signing up for a 30-day Walmart+ trial, purchasing their membership, or opting to “Plus Up” to InHome delivery.

“When Walmart+ members ask for something, we work around the clock to make it happen for them,” said Chris Cracchiolo, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Walmart+. “Our members want options and a shopping experience that is easy to navigate and accommodates their individual needs, while saving them time and money—this is true now more than ever.”

As of today, Walmart is also launching InHome in several new markets including Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Dallas, Austin, San Jose and San Francisco, nearly doubling the footprint where this service is available. As that added layer of convenience, InHome delivery enables customers to pick and choose where their groceries are delivered – anywhere from their doorstep to directly into the refrigerator. The InHome service is both ultra-convenient and secure.

Members of Walmart+’s $12.95 a month/$98 a year program can now add unlimited fee-free and tip-free InHome delivery for an extra $7 a month or $40 per year. That is $138 annually for both, $10 less than previous annual pricing when Walmart+ and InHome were separate memberships. New customers who sign up for both services also get to enjoy the lower rate of the combined programs.

“We know how much InHome members love this service – they see the same familiar faces and build real relationships with our associates, who help them get through their busy weeks,” said Whitney Pegden, Vice President and General Manager, InHome at Walmart. “InHome has one of the highest customer experience ratings in the business, and now we’ve made it even easier to access in even more locations as we grow to reach over 30 million households by the end of the year.”

Walmart’s eCommerce sales grew by 38% over the last two years, and Walmart continues to invest in the delivery space to create a seamless, flexible experience for customers. Additionally, the retailer is ramping up delivery slot capacity by 35% this year to meet growing demand and continues to expand to new markets. Customers include everyone from people with mobility issues who need additional help with their groceries, to busy families who are happy to erase one more thing from their to-do list as they return home to a refrigerator stocked with fresh food.

For more information about InHome or to schedule a delivery, visit https://www.walmart.com/plus.

