KRISPY KREME® Celebrates 85th Birthday by Giving Away 8,500 Years(!) of FREE Original Glazed® Doughnuts and BOGO 85-Cent Dozens

Beginning Monday, July 11 through Thursday, July 14, every participating Krispy Kreme shop in the U.S. will randomly select multiple guests each day to receive a Krispy Kreme 85th birthday card worth free Original Glazed doughnuts for a year – one dozen per month through June 2023. A total of 8,500 years of free doughnuts will be given away.

But the celebration doesn’t end there. On Friday, July 15, Krispy Kreme fans can get an Original Glazed dozen for just 85 cents with the purchase of any regular price dozen.

“We love celebrating Krispy Kreme’s birthday every year with our fans. But this year is special, we’re turning 85! So we’re going to have a weeklong celebration by giving 8,500 people a year’s worth of free Original Glazed doughnuts,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Chief Marketing Officer. “And on Friday you can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 85 cents when you buy any dozen.”

Krispy Kreme was founded in 1937 by Vernon Rudolph, who began selling doughnuts to grocery stores. Romanced by the irresistible scent of doughnut-making drifting into the streets, passersby asked if they could buy hot, fresh doughnuts. So, Rudolph cut a hole in an outside wall and began selling Original Glazed doughnuts directly to customers on the sidewalk.

In the 85 years since, Krispy Kreme has evolved its menu to introduce a wide range of delicious doughnut innovations while the Original Glazed doughnut has remained just as delicious and iconic as ever, enjoyed by generations, especially when the brand’s beloved Hot Light is on. As part of its “Sweet New Deal” for America announced in June, Krispy Kreme is offering guests through Labor Day a free Original Glazed doughnut at all shops that have a Hot Light any time the Hot Light is on – every day, every night – no purchase necessary.

Krispy Kreme also is continuing its Beat the Pump promotion as part of the Sweet New Deal, setting the price for a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts based on the national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline, each Wednesday through Aug. 31. Guests can get up to two dozen Original Glazed doughnuts at participating shops, via drive-thru and for pick-up by ordering online and through the Krispy Kreme app. Krispy Kreme will alert fans to the price by posting it on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as at www.krispykreme.com/offers/beatthepump.

About Krispy Kreme

