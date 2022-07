NextDecade Announces 1.0 MTPA LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement With Guangdong Energy Group

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextDecade Corporation (“NextDecade”) (NASDAQ: NEXT) announced today the execution of a 20-year sale and purchase agreement (“SPA”) with Guangdong Energy Group for the supply of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) from NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG export project (“RGLNG”) in Brownsville, Texas. The SPA was completed pursuant to the Binding Heads of Agreement previously announced on March 24, 2022.

Under the SPA, Guangdong Energy Group will purchase approximately 1.0 million tonnes per annum (“MTPA”) of LNG indexed to Henry Hub and delivered on an ex-ship (“DES”) basis. The LNG will be supplied from Rio Grande LNG Train 1, which is expected to start commercial operations as early as 2026. Guangdong Energy Group has the right to purchase an additional 0.5 MTPA of LNG from RGLNG.

“We are pleased to announce this SPA with Guangdong Energy, one of the largest power generation companies in Guangdong Province in Southeastern China,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “RGLNG’s differentiated offering of a lower carbon-intensive LNG continues to drive our commercial momentum and we look forward to working with Guangdong Energy over the coming years to help further reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.”

“The signing of the SPA represents a long-term and deep relationship between Guangdong Energy Group and NextDecade,” said Mr. Liu Bo, Deputy General Manager of Guangdong Energy Group. “We will make full use of our respective advantages to strengthen the relationship between our companies. Thus, benefiting and contributing to building a safe, clean, low-carbon, and modern energy system, a system that will help grow the Guangdong economy and foster sustainable development.”

Based on current expected demand for LNG and assuming the achievement of further LNG contracting and financing, NextDecade anticipates making a positive final investment decision (“FID”) on up to three trains of the Rio Grande LNG export project in the second half of 2022, with FIDs of its remaining trains to follow thereafter.

