Launching Next Phase of Digital Transformation, Golden Peak Media Announces Hiring of Kate Butler as Chief Content Officer and Kimberly Greenlee as Chief Marketing Officer

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Golden Peak Media, a leading supplier of content to the craft and fine art communities, has named Kate Lee Butler as chief content officer and Kimberly Greenlee as the chief marketing officer. Kate is a media strategist with experience in both the news and business divisions of media companies. Kim brings experience in growing brands through her digital marketing and e-commerce expertise.

“These key additions to the team will empower us to create amazing experiences for our customers, helping us bridge the print and digital divide in new ways,” says CEO Jeffrey Litvack. "Kate's a creative connector – she brings a rare combination of experience in consumer editorial and business development, and she understands the power of community and audience engagement. Kim was working with Golden Peak as an advisor when I started, and I was immediately struck by her strategic, executive thinking and creative ideas. Kate and Kim will lead with the vision we need to develop engaging experiences across multiple platforms for our consumers.”

Before joining Golden Peak, Butler was Head of Editorial Product & Engagement at Adweek in New York City. She also served in various executive roles at The Associated Press, leading projects and teams in editorial, product development, sales and account management, most recently as VP of Customer Engagement.

Earlier, Butler was business editor at news organizations in San Diego and Orange County, Calif., as well as an editor with Bloomberg News in London. She graduated from Wellesley College with a degree in economics.

Kim Greenlee returns to Golden Peak Media after building a successful marketing consulting business, helping clients in the media, medical technology and beverage industries grow their brands through digital strategy. Prior to her work as a consultant, Greenlee was F&W Media’s Sr. Director of Marketing & Operations and helped build the toy brand, BeginAgain, as VP of Marketing & Operations. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Dartmouth College.

"I’m excited by the energy Jeff brought to Golden Peak and it’s clear that he is assembling an incredible team of creative and strategic leaders to transform the customer experience and inspire artists and crafters alike. I definitely want to be part of it,” said Greenlee.

Both Greenlee and Butler are active artists and crafters. Butler is an avid knitter and amateur artist, while Greenlee is an accomplished quilter, knitter and former costume designer for a ballet company.

"Golden Peak brings together professional and personal interests – my love of great editorial, my knowledge of audience engagement, and my passion for craft and art," Butler said. "The community is rich and diverse; the content is high-level and expert. I can't wait to get started."

About Golden Peak

Fuel your creativity with our brands. Golden Peak Media is one of the largest media and education companies inspiring over 7.5 million Art and Craft enthusiasts in the U.S. each month with the best digital, video and print content. The company publishes daily newsletters, 5 community websites, 5,000 videos and 15,000 patterns in addition to its 12 magazines, which include Love of Quilting, Interweave Knits and Artists Magazine. Golden Peak Media also brings enthusiast communities together with industry-leading events like Bead Fest and Yarn Fest. More information can be found at www.goldenpeakmedia.com.