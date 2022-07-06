Deluxe Signs Payments Agreement with Dupaco Community Credit Union

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, today announced that First American by Deluxe, its merchant services business, has signed an agreement with Dupaco Community Credit Union, expanding a long-term relationship utilizing the One Deluxe model.

Under the agreement, more than 120 of Dupaco’s current business members will transition to the merchant services provided by Deluxe. These services will also be available to new Dupaco business members. Dupaco already partners with Deluxe on other payment products, including Checks, Remote Deposit Capture and Branch Deposit Capture.

Deluxe, the Original Payments Company™, acquired First American Payment Systems in 2021. The acquisition has enabled Deluxe to become a scaled and leading player in merchant services with First American’s leading end-to-end payments platform, providing customers with access to more robust payment technology services and products.

“We are excited about this new partnership with Dupaco Community Credit Union, a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative with an outstanding reputation,” said Michael Reed, President of Payments for Deluxe. “Our leadership in delivering innovative products and solutions, along with our commitment to customer service and partner support, were integral in making this strategic win possible. This is just another example of our One Deluxe approach to providing exceptional platforms and solutions for our customers.”

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s largest consumer brands, while processing approximately $3 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers’ most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.