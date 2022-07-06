KBI Biopharma and Selexis Hold Joint Ribbon Cutting of the Expanded State-of-the-Art Facility in Geneva, Switzerland

KBI Biopharma and Selexis ribbon cutting at their new state-of-the-art facility in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, July 5, 2022 (from left to right: Mark Lutgen, KBI Biopharma, VP of Global Engineering; Mario Rodriguez, Mayor, Plan-les-Ouates; Fabienne Fischer, State Councilor and Head of the Department of the Economy and Employment; Mark W. Womack, KBI Biopharma and Selexis, Chief Executive Officer; Tim Lowery, President, JSR Life Sciences) (Photo: Business Wire)

KBI Biopharma and Selexis ribbon cutting at their new state-of-the-art facility in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, July 5, 2022 (from left to right: Mark Lutgen, KBI Biopharma, VP of Global Engineering; Mario Rodriguez, Mayor, Plan-les-Ouates; Fabienne Fischer, State Councilor and Head of the Department of the Economy and Employment; Mark W. Womack, KBI Biopharma and Selexis, Chief Executive Officer; Tim Lowery, President, JSR Life Sciences) (Photo: Business Wire)

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBI Biopharma SA (KBI) and Selexis SA, both JSR Life Sciences companies, held a joint ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday at their new state-of-the-art facility in Geneva, Switzerland. Designed to directly serve the increased demand for biopharmaceutical drug development and manufacturing in Europe, the facility will support an integrated, end-to-end process of Selexis’ cell line development (CLD) services along with KBI’s contract development and manufacturing services for industry clients throughout the immediate region and beyond.

As demand for innovative biologics and effective biosimilars to treat cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases continue to rise in Europe and around the world, developing and manufacturing these and other therapeutics, remains complex and time-consuming. By co-locating in one facility, KBI and Selexis will deliver trusted, streamlined, and cost-effective solutions to help clients confidently advance their investigational therapies.

“The opening of our Geneva facility last month was a major milestone for KBI and Selexis, and we are excited to come together today and commemorate this great achievement,” said Mark W. Womack, CEO of KBI and Selexis. “KBI and Selexis have a long history of success together. Our collaboration has accelerated more than 60 drug development programs in Europe and worldwide. Integrating Selexis’ world-renowned CLD services with KBI’s process development innovation and excellence, as well as clinical and commercial manufacturing experience provides our clients with seamless, cost-effective, and reliable development and manufacturing for their products. Our aim has always been to help our clients bring novel and effective therapies to the clinic and the market faster. This facility will help advance that mission.”

The ~94,000 square-foot facility will house new laboratories to support Selexis’ unique technical cell line workflows and KBI’s process development and cGMP manufacturing and quality control with a suite of analytical testing laboratories and cGMP single-use manufacturing trains. The expansion will generate over 300 positions in development, operations, and quality assurance. The ribbon-cutting, held on July 5, was attended by the following:

Luca Bolliger, VP of the Swiss Biotech Association and President of the Swiss Biotech Success Stories Jury

Mario Rodriguez, Mayor of Plan-les-Ouates

Fabienne Fischer, State Councilor - Member of the Geneva government, Head of the economy and employment department (DEE)

“I am delighted with the development of KBI and Selexis' activities in Geneva, which contributes to the development of the life sciences sector in Geneva and reinforces our local ecosystem,” said Councilor Fischer. “It also demonstrates the potential and attractiveness of our region.”

About KBI Biopharma, Inc.

KBI Biopharma SA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KBI Biopharma, Inc., and a JSR Life Sciences company. KBI Biopharma is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) providing fully integrated, accelerated drug development and biologics manufacturing services and expertise to life science companies. With each of its 500+ client partners, KBI works closely to personalize and accelerate drug development programs. Built upon a foundation of world-class analytics capabilities and extensive scientific and technical expertise, KBI delivers robust process development and clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing services for mammalian, microbial, and cell therapy programs. Recognized for quality manufacturing, KBI helps clients advance drug candidates into the clinic and beyond. KBI serves its global clients with multiple locations in Europe and the USA. www.kbibiopharma.com

About Selexis SA

Selexis SA, a JSR Life Sciences company, is the global leader in cell line development with best-in-class modular technology and highly specialized solutions that enable the life sciences industry to rapidly discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and vaccines. Our global client partners have utilized Selexis technologies to advance more than 160 drug candidates in preclinical and clinical development and manufacture ten commercial products. As part of a comprehensive drug development process, the Company’s technologies shorten development timelines and reduce manufacturing risks. More information is available at www.selexis.com