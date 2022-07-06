CSI Named a Forbes’ Best Employer in Three Categories

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a leading provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, has been recognized on three distinguished Forbes’ lists for 2022, including Best Employers for Diversity, America’s Best Employers for New Graduates and, announced earlier this year, America’s Best Midsize Employers. Presented by Forbes and Statista, Best Employers for Diversity honors organizations demonstrating a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, while Best Employers for New Grads, for which CSI placed 22nd out of 300, acknowledges companies most liked by new workforce entrants.

Diversity, equity and inclusion are integral factors in fostering a positive workplace, and characteristics CSI fully embraces. Further, the company views all employees, including new graduates, as potential future leaders. Founded in 1965 with a handful of staff, CSI now employs nearly 1,300 individuals nationwide. While the company continues to achieve business milestones each year, it also places heavy emphasis on ensuring the success of employees. CSI also is deeply committed to maintaining a service-oriented culture that supports employees with rewarding careers, access to continued learning and opportunities for advancement.

“At CSI, we strive to cultivate an environment that makes each employee feel valued and respected,” said David Culbertson, CSI’s president and CEO. “We encourage our employees to view their respective backgrounds as strengths that cultivate collaboration with their colleagues. CSI’s inclusion on the Forbes’ Best Employers for New Graduates, Best Midsize Employers and Best Employers for Diversity lists demonstrates our ongoing efforts to create an inclusive environment where employees can thrive and grow.”

For more information on the Forbes lists, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.forbes.com.

