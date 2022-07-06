ACI Learning Joins U.S. Department of Labor Apprenticeship Program to Connect Career Seekers with a Path to Employment

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ACI Learning, the leading subscription-based Audit, Cyber-Security and IT training platform provider, today announced that their new apprenticeship program meets national quality standards and has been approved by the United States Department of Labor as a Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP). In partnership with a growing list of employer partners, including companies such as Colorado-based K3 Technology and Texas-based Juern Technology, ACI Learning apprentices are guaranteed a direct pathway to employment.

ACI Learning offers four different competencies for employer partners to choose from, allowing companies the flexibility to design an apprenticeship program that meets their unique needs. These options include: Tech Project Coordinators, Tech Support Specialist, Network Support Technicians and Cybersecurity Support Technicians. Apprenticeships last one year, and the participating employer pays the student’s salary throughout the program. As a result of building an apprenticeship program with ACI Learning, organizations can expect to improve productivity, increase retention, and have more time to invest in existing employees.

Key Benefits to Apprenticeship Program Employer Partners

Recruit and develop a diverse and highly-skilled workforce that helps you grow your business

Immediate pool of workers today and skilled talent tomorrow

Structured approach to recruitment and talent development

Create flexible training options that ensure workers develop the right skills

Timely training in specific skills and knowledge that meet business needs and keep pace with industry changes

“Organizations are challenged by sourcing job candidates with the exact skills and certifications desired by the hiring team, and at the same time, job seekers struggle to gain entry into technology fields. ACI Learning has helped over 10,000 IT professionals start their careers, and we are thrilled to be recognized by the U.S. DOL as a Registered Apprenticeship Program to continue making a positive impact on employment outcomes for our students,” said Brett Shively, CEO, ACI Learning. “Through our Learning Hubs and nationwide remote learning support, ACI Learning looks forward to upskilling the next generation of IT professionals and supporting the hiring needs of today’s fastest growing companies.”

By providing employers with access to larger talent pools that have been trained for entry-level to management positions, RAPs are helping meet industry demands and reducing unemployment rates across the country. Additionally, the growing RAP system supports increased equity and accessibility to earn-as-you-learn jobs for under-represented populations and underserved communities.

ACI Learning also provides free resources to its partners such as access to ITProTV and Practice-Labs, enhancing the experience for apprentices while maximizing the value it provides to employers. ACI Learning plans to expand this program across the entire U.S.

About ACI Learning

ACI Learning trains leaders in Cybersecurity, Audit, and Information Technology. Whether they’re starting their career, mastering their profession, or developing their team, ACI Learning is with them every step of the way. ACI Learning believes that training is not a transaction, but an ongoing essential of life-long learning and career growth. The company helps professionals choose which learning path suits them best, delivers personalized training in the way they want it, and helps them to find the right career opportunity. To learn more, visit https://www.acilearning.com/.