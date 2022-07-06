Turn Medical Announces Breakthrough Technology Award and Agreement with Premier, Inc. for Pronova-O2 Automated Prone Therapy System

At Turn Medical , we understand the importance of skin management for patients in critical care settings. That’s why we created the InteliDerm™ Powered Skin Protection system.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turn Medical, a medical device company and the manufacturer of the Pronova-O 2 ™ Automated Prone Therapy System, has received the Breakthrough Technology Award and a group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. Effective July 1, 2022, through February 28, 2025, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Pronova-O 2 ™ Automated Prone Therapy System.

“We are thrilled to receive this award and honored that our product has been recognized as valuable and groundbreaking for the current marketplace,” said Tara Psencik, CEO of Turn Medical. “We have taken the time to listen to the voices of clinicians and supply chain partners around the country and are confident that we address many gaps in the critical care space with our innovative and automated technology.”

The Pronova-O 2 system is a readily available solution to significant hospital issues such as pressure injuries, nurse burnout, staffing inadequacies, and limited automated options for safely positioning critically ill patients. Asking nurses and other bedside clinicians to manually move patients in and out of the prone position continues to put both nurses and patients at risk for injury. With more than one third of nurses currently leaving the bedside, the need has increased for solutions which reduce manual processes and create efficiencies in healthcare.

Pronova-O 2 ’s InteliDerm™ Powered Skin Protection System is a significant advancement in the care of patients in the prone position. This unique system is the first product of its kind in the prone positioning space, providing active airflow to the patient’s face and chest to reduce temperature and moisture accumulation at the skin surface – two key factors in reducing pressure injury risk.

Additional key features of the Pronova-O 2 system include:

Integrated surface components providing efficient patient transfers and superior protection against caregiver and patient injury compared to other automated proning devices on the market

A user interface designed by input from critical care nurses to allow for rapid product competency and implementation

Weight capacity for patients up to 400 lbs

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

For additional information on Pronova-O 2 , please visit www.turnmedical.com.

ABOUT TURN MEDICAL

Turn Medical is more than an evidence-based medical device company – it is a group of innovators committed to delivering impactful and revolutionary patient care solutions in the prone positioning space, resulting in superior patient outcomes, improved caregiver safety, and reduction in the overall cost of patient care.

