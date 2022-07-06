Ohio Virtual Academy Creates Future Workforce Leaders, While Still in High School

MAUMEE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA), an accredited, full-time online public school, and one of the largest online schools in the country, announced today it has helped more high school students with career and workforce needs than ever before.

In the last school year, OHVA students have recorded over 11,000 combined work-based learning hours, helped students obtain over 180 Recognized Credentials, and had over 100 students compete in career technical organizations, such as BPA (Business Professionals of America) and HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America).

At the career learning-focused school, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields like Business, Engineering, Health, and IT. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace, to the military, or to higher education, career learning provides students with the skills they need to get there.

And OHVA is announcing its two newest career pathways, Natural Resources and Early Childhood Education, which will be available to students in grades 9th grade for Natural Resources and 10th grade for Early Childhood Education starting this fall.

“Forbes Magazine has called Ohio ‘the Silicon Valley of the Midwest’ so we want our students to be more-than-prepared to enter into the workforce when they leave high school. These programs allow students to have the skills, experience, and know-how to get a head start at the next level,” said Kristin Stewart, Head of School for OHVA.

According to OhioMeansJobs.com, Ohio has over 20,000 current job openings, nearly half of which do not require a college degree. Workforce programs like OHVA can give students a leg up on their futures and potentially save them thousands in college costs.

An online public-school program, OHVA is available tuition-free to students in grades K-12 who reside most anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose OHVA because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and students seeking a bullying-free environment can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

Students and families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information on the school, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at ohva.k12.com.

About Ohio Virtual Academy

Ohio Virtual Academy (OHVA) is an accredited, full-time online public charter school authorized by the Ohio Council of Community Schools (OCCS) that serves students in grades K through 12. As part of the Ohio public school system, OHVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about OHVA, visit ohva.k12.com and follow on Facebook.