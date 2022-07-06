International Brands Select Emplifi to Grow TikTok Audiences

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience (CX) platform, today announced that Kapten & Son, a leading lifestyle accessory brand based in Germany, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), a professional football (soccer) club in Paris, France, are using Emplifi’s Social Marketing Cloud to expand their brand reach to an ever growing community of creative and energized followers on TikTok. As part of the TikTok Marketing Partner Program, Emplifi is among an inaugural group of content marketing partners making it easier for marketers to scale their content on TikTok.

Kapten & Son has always considered social media a key part of its overall strategy, focusing on organic reach through its owned channels to reach potential and existing customers and lower customer acquisition costs.

“TikTok reaches a large number of young audience members that we have trouble addressing on our existing channels,” said Sophie Creitz, Senior Social Manager, Kapten & Son. “We want to retain our existing customers while showing our personality and connecting with a wider audience on TikTok.”

With the help of Emplifi, Kapten & Son’s social team keeps track of constantly evolving trends and adapts its content to fit the personal tone of TikTok.

“The frequency of innovations in social media marketing leads to frequently changing strategies,” said Creitz. “Short-form video content requires higher production efforts, meaning that tracking the business impact and comparing it to paid marketing outlets is essential.”

“Kapten & Son’s social media strategy is paying off as many followers are engaging with the brand on TikTok, which with its highly visual content is the place for retailers to be seen,” said Zarnaz Arlia, Chief Marketing Officer at Emplifi. “We’re thrilled to help them take advantage of TikTok’s highly shareable content format by leveraging trends and sounds to create relevant and engaging video content.”

PSG football club competes in Ligue 1, the top division of French football and have won over 40 official honors, including ten league titles and one major European trophy. Using Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud’s TikTok Content Marketing specialty integration, PSG analyzes the performance of their content, identifies top-performing campaigns, and guides future creative efforts to make content even more engaging. As a result of its continuously-optimized campaigns, PSG was the first football club to reach ten million followers on TikTok and now reaches more than 27.5 million followers, making it the biggest sports organization on the platform as of June 2022.

"As early adopters of TikTok, we’ve seen huge success in building a loyal fanbase," said Anthony Baca, Deputy Digital Director, Paris Saint-Germain. "This direct channel has allowed us to deepen relationships with our existing fans and connect with young fans in new regions. And with Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud, we’ve been able to track our success on the platform. We look forward to leveraging it to continue to create innovative and engaging content moving forward."

“By continuing to improve, create, and innovate, with their social presence PSG is creating strong relationships with their community,” added Arlia. “We’re happy to provide insights that will help PSG plan future campaigns that will keep their audience engaged and entertained.”

For more information about Emplifi’s unified CX platform, visit www.emplifi.io.

