The Robots are Taking Over Indiana! New Robotics Career Pathway Available for High School Students This Fall

CLARKSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indiana Gateway Digital Academy (INGDA), a full-time, tuition-free online program of Clarksville Community School Corporation is announcing a new Automation & Robotics pathway for students in grades 9-10 starting this fall.

“Everything is robots. Everything is technology. We see it every day. Classes like these will give Indiana students a head start on a great career should they choose to go down that path,” said Dwight Ashley, Head of School at INGDA.

This new program will give students to chance to gain valuable career experience in the heavily competitive field of robotics while still in high school, allowing them to ascertain their career possibilities and potentially save college tuition costs down the road.

The pathway is possible thanks to an Indiana 3E Grant, which will allow INGDA students to take classes at Ivy Tech Community College campuses around the state closest to them. The courses will be funded by INGDA.

“Once again, Indiana Gateway has found a creative way to expand the choices available to our students,” said Lisa Render, INGDA High School Principal “We started with six pathways last year and increased to 12 which include Digital Design, Engineering, Medical Assisting and Criminal Justice to Hospitality and now Automation and Robotics, we really do offer pathways to engage every student.”

An online public-school program, INGDA is available tuition-free to students in grades K-12 who reside anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose INGDA because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and students seeking a bullying-free environment can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits (including competitive eSports) or medical needs.

INGDA is now accepting enrollments for the 2022-2023 school year. To learn more about INGDA and how to enroll, visit ingda.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Indiana Gateway Digital Academy

Indiana Gateway Digital Academy (INGDA) is an online public-school program of the Clarksville Community School Corporation that serves students in grades K-12. INGDA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. INGDA’s individualized approach gives Indiana students the chance to learn in the ways that are right for them. For more about INGDA, visit ingda.k12.com.