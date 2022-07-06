EasyPost Launches Final Mile Carrier Grand Husky Logistics

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EasyPost, a leading multi-carrier shipping API provider, and Grand Husky Logistics, a leading logistics solutions provider in the Texas region, have announced a partnership that enables shippers to access Grand Husky Logistics' intra-Texas final mile delivery offering through the EasyPost platform.

Grand Husky Logistics leverages its deep industry knowledge to give customers a truly personalized shipping experience for its last mile delivery solutions supported across Texas. All employees, including upper management, have a background working as drivers or in the warehouse. They provide custom-fit solutions through a personal consultation with every customer to ensure they are exceeding expectations and their customers are happy.

According to EasyPost VP of Growth, Nathan Rucker, "We are incredibly excited to add Grand Husky Logistics to the EasyPost platform. Grand Husky brings an unparalleled personalization to the shipping industry that we are excited for our customers to now have access to." Rucker went on to say, "We have a lot of customers shipping in Texas that will be very happy to hear GHL is in our system now.”

With Grand Husky Logistics now available in the EasyPost API, shippers can access GHL’s hands-on final mile delivery solutions in seconds.

Sign up for EasyPost today and learn more about how Grand Husky Logistics can improve your shipping program.

About EasyPost

EasyPost is a technology leader that builds shipping solutions for e-commerce brands, fulfillment providers, and online marketplaces. The company provides a best-in-class, multi-carrier shipping API that removes the technical complexities of logistics while making shipping more reliable, efficient, and affordable. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, EasyPost is available in over 200 countries worldwide and has executed over one billion shipments. For more information, go to easypost.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.