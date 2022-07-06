Southeastern Grocers Raises More Than $1.25M During Fifth Tour of Giving in Support of Folds of Honor

Winn-Dixie associates present check for $1,255,000 to Folds of Honor in support of its mission to provide educational scholarships to the children and spouses of America’s fallen and disabled service members. (Photo: Business Wire)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, today announces the donation of $1,255,000 to Folds of Honor. The grocer held its fifth annual community donation program from May 25 through July 5 in support of the organization and its mission to provide educational scholarships to the children and spouses of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

The fifth tour of giving launched with an initial commitment of $100,000 from the grocer’s charitable arm, the SEG Gives Foundation, and Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers were invited to show their support for United States military heroes and their loved ones by donating $1, $5 or simply rounding up their total grocery bill to the nearest dollar during the six-week campaign. For the last three weeks of the campaign, the grocer further supported the mission with the addition of Military Mondays. Each Monday from June 20 through July 4, the SEG Gives Foundation matched weekend in-store donations, up to $100,000 for a total commitment of $300,000.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to our local communities, especially the brave men and women who have answered the call to serve our country. We are proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Folds of Honor in support of our American service heroes, and we are grateful for our generous associates, customers and neighbors who donated in honor of those who fought for the freedoms Americans cherish most. We believe it is our responsibility to elevate those they left behind who carry the burden of loss every day – because military families serve too.”

Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, CEO and Founder of Folds of Honor, said, “Southeastern Grocers and its generous community members continue to have a lasting impact on the lives of our American service families. Through their kindhearted and patriotic support, we are able to ensure that no family is left behind as we continue to provide and expand educational opportunities for our country’s future leaders. Thanks to the support of this campaign, more than 1,350 lives have been changed over the last five years.”

Every cent donated during the campaign will go directly to Folds of Honor to provide more than 250 educational scholarships for spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. Scholarships awarded through Folds of Honor provide private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, along with higher education tuition assistance for children, spouses and dependents.

SEG has raised more than $6.75 million for Folds of Honor since 2018, which has allocated over 1,350 educational scholarships to the children and spouses of United States military members impacted by their loved one’s call to duty. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded approximately 35,000 educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and championing belonging, inclusion and diversity by combating social injustice to bridge the gap of inequities faced by many individuals, families and communities. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 35,000 scholarships totaling about $160 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 41 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.