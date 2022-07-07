Tebra Secures More Than $72 Million at Over $1 Billion Valuation to Expand Digital Healthcare Technology Platform

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tebra, the digital backbone for independent healthcare practices, today announced that it has closed more than $72 million in funding at a valuation greater than $1 billion. Golub Capital led the investment which includes both growth equity and debt financing. Late last year, Kareo and PatientPop, cloud-based leaders in clinical, financial, and practice growth technology, joined forces to form Tebra to support the connected independent practice of the future and modernize patient care. This capital infusion will accelerate Tebra’s merger plans including expanding market share, developing and launching the combined product line and advancing the new branding for the company. Tebra supports over 100,000 providers who are delivering care to more than 90 million patients in the U.S.

A New Era of Healthcare

Consumers expect digital access, simplicity and convenience in all aspects of their lives. You can quickly research and order a meal online, hail a ride, and buy a car from your smartphone. Meanwhile, healthcare has been left behind in a sea of complexity and fractured solutions. Tebra is simplifying and modernizing this experience through a platform of tools built for the new era of healthcare. The platform connects patients to the best providers in seconds and delivers a modern, digital-first patient experience.

Tebra is the Digital Backbone for the Connected Healthcare Practice

Tebra provides independent healthcare practices with a complete operating system for practice success. Built through the combination of Kareo and PatientPop, the offering includes modern websites, messaging and scheduling, telehealth, EHR, care delivery, practice management, billing, payments, and analytics. Since the companies merged in late 2021, the company has successfully built and launched a two-way product integration that allows both platforms to share scheduling information and physician availability. The integrated solution also reviews appointment information and sends out surveys for better reputation management. Over 800 providers now use the combined operating system, and the company plans to grow significantly both into their existing base and the healthcare industry at large.

“With this new investment from Golub Capital, we’ll be able to accelerate Tebra’s mission to unlock better healthcare by helping independent practices bring modernized care to patients everywhere,” Dan Rodrigues, Co-Founder and CEO of Tebra, said. “Simultaneously, we will broaden our market reach and launch new solutions, helping an even larger number of physicians with digital tools and support to attract new patients, get paid quicker, and operate their practice more efficiently.”

From practice growth technology to clinical and financial software, Tebra’s complete operating system is structured to modernize every step of the patient journey and support the connected practice of the future. Headquartered in Southern California, the company currently has over 1,000 employees.

Golub Capital’s Late Stage Lending team was administrative agent and led the investment. Golub Capital also supported the 2021 merger with $65 million in growth funding, bringing its total commitment in the last year to more than $137 million.

“We are delighted to be a long-standing financing partner to Tebra, supporting them through multiple growth phases, add-on acquisitions and new product development since 2017,” said Peter Fair, Managing Director at Golub Capital’s Late Stage Lending team. “Our mission is the success of our clients and being able to offer flexible solutions that meet the changing goals of their business.”

Golub Capital is one of Tebra’s top-tier institutional investors, which also includes CommonFund, HLM Venture Partners, OpenView Venture Partners, StepStone Group, Stripes Group, Montreux Equity Partners, Toba Capital, Transformation Capital and Vivo Capital.

To learn more about Tebra, please visit the website.

About Tebra

In 2021, with a combined mission to unlock better healthcare, Kareo and PatientPop joined forces to form Tebra — the operating system for the connected practice of the future. With an all-in-one, purpose-built platform to drive practice success and modernize every step of the patient journey, Tebra provides digital tools and support to attract new patients, deliver modern care, get paid quickly, and operate efficiently. Tebra’s all-in-one platform includes a fully certified Electronic Health Record (EHR), scheduling, insurance billing, patient payments, telehealth and more. To learn how Tebra is committed to improving the success and well-being of both patients and providers, visit www.tebra.com.

About Golub Capital Late Stage Lending

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and experienced credit asset manager. The firm’s Late Stage Lending group provides flexible growth capital to venture-backed, late stage SaaS companies. Our custom financing solutions are designed to help proven SaaS businesses accelerate sales growth, drive new product development, pursue strategic acquisitions and provide shareholder liquidity.

As of April 1, 2022, Golub Capital had over 620 employees and over $50 billion of capital under management, a gross measure of invested capital including leverage. The firm has lending offices in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.