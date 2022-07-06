Matthews™ Relocates Headquarters from California to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matthews Real Estate Investment Services™, a commercial real estate investment services and technology firm, today announces the relocation and expansion of their corporate headquarters from El Segundo, CA to Nashville, TN. The strategic move strengthens the firm's presence throughout the Southeast region of the United States and advances the company’s ongoing growth initiatives. Matthews™ also named Phoenix, AZ the brokerage’s National Operations Center, establishing the office as the operations and technology hub.

Nashville and Phoenix are core offices for the firm, located in two of the nation’s fastest-growing metros. Each office has substantially increased in size since opening within the last two years, prompting both locations to seek additional office space. Matthews’ Nashville office recently relocated to Broadwest, midtown’s newest luxury development building, to accommodate the growing number of employees and brokers. The Phoenix office, located in the Old Town Scottsdale district, also recently executed a lease to accommodate over 100 professionals. Matthews™ CEO, Kyle Matthews, and CFO, Raddie Zlatkov, are based in Nashville, while the firm’s COO, Duerk Brewer, and CTO, Sean Clancy, sit in Phoenix.

“Both of these offices offer critical support functions to our agent and clients across the country,” Duerk Brewer, Chief Operating Officer, said. “The Phoenix and Nashville markets are experiencing tremendous growth, giving us access to a robust workforce and allowing faster development in key business regions.”

Founded on technology-driven service and hyper-focused specializations, Matthews™ has seen unprecedented growth since its inception in 2015. By shifting standard practices and putting technology at the forefront of business development, Matthews™ has expanded to over 400 agents and 14 locations nationwide. Chairman and CEO, Kyle Matthews, is confident that planting roots in the dynamic and diverse cities of Nashville and Phoenix are beneficial for all sectors under the Matthews™ brand.

“While California continues to be a large part of our business, as a company, it was time to relocate our headquarters to markets that were more conducive to attracting and maintaining top talent,” Matthews said. “In addition to being exciting commercial real estate markets, both Phoenix and Nashville have become destinations for the talented professionals we are targeting as we build out our corporate divisions. We anticipate even greater job satisfaction amongst our dedicated teammates due to the exciting growth, more affordable cost of living, and business culture alignment these markets provide. This move will only contribute to our success as we execute at a higher level through better collaboration and resources, ultimately providing better service to our clients.”

The new headquarters is located at 1600 West End Avenue, Suite 3100, Nashville, TN. The company’s National Operations Center is located at 4110 North Scottsdale Road, Suite 100, Scottsdale, AZ.

About Matthews™

Matthews Real Estate Investments Services™, a commercial real estate investment services and technology firm, holds recognition as an industry leader in investment sales, leasing, and debt and structured finance. Founded in El Segundo, CA, and strategically positioned with over 400 agents and support staff in over 14 offices across the United States, Matthews™ continues to focus on expansion into new markets. For more information, please visit www.matthews.com.