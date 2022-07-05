GigNet Signs Agreement with Oasis Palm and Grand Oasis Hotels to Provide World Class Internet to Create Memorable Travel Experiences

CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is implementing a private network to connect Oasis Palm, Oasis Smart, Grand Oasis and three corporate offices. This will ensure fast, reliable connections with seamless communication between the six locations. Oasis is a leading hotel group in Cancun, and one of the driving forces behind its success is the constant philosophy of innovation. This technology partnership with GigNet underscores Oasis’ commitment to exceptional guest services and superior operations.

“Every day is important when you want to reach excellence and we work hard to meet our clients’ expectations for a truly memorable vacation experience. Advanced broadband has become an essential element in creating that experience. High-speed Internet helps us provide innovative entertainment and it also permits us to have access to the data that we need to make smarter and quicker business decisions,” commented Gener Hernandez, Corporate IT Manager for Oasis Hotels.

Mark Carney, OBE and President of GigNet Mexico stated, “We are excited about welcoming Oasis Palm and Grand Oasis to the GigNet family. Oasis and GigNet are both pioneers in the Cancun region and we share a forward-thinking spirit. This also expands our relationships with the leading hospitality innovators headquartered in Spain that operate in Mexico and Latin America. Oasis joins the growing list of hotel and resort developers that recognize GigNet’s superior technology and leadership in client satisfaction.” Mr. Carney added, “GigNet Managed Services allows our clients to create a secure private network that enables seamless communication between departments and locations for guest services and management information systems.”

ABOUT OASIS HOTELS

Oasis Hotels & Resorts is a major hotel group founded in the 1970s by a Spanish family who were pioneers in the Cancun tourism industry, including innovations in the operations and marketing of all-inclusive resorts. The group prides itself on gastronomy and entertainment offerings that pamper guests with high-quality options and world-class service. In the Cancun region Oasis operates a variety of properties, including magnificent beachfront resorts, two hotels that are designed for families with children, and two urban hotels in central Cancun that are popular with business travelers. Together, these properties offer travel experiences that appeal to a wide range of international tourists and visitors from other regions of Mexico. https://oasishoteles.com/en

ABOUT GIGNET

GigNet is the Mexican Caribbean brand of GigNet, Inc., a U.S. based international Digital Infrastructure company specializing in Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) and Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) for enterprise customers including hotels, resorts, retailers, offices, large commercial operations, governmental offices, and medical and educational facilities, as well as fiber-optic transport services for mobile phone operators in the region. Through its Mexico operating subsidiaries, GigNet, S.A. de C.V., and Sanalto Redes Peninsular, S.A.P.I. de C.V., the Company is a fully licensed telecommunications provider in Mexico. GigNet is actively adding customers to its extensive regional broadband network in the Mexican Caribbean, one of the largest and fastest growing tourism and new residential development destinations in the world, with over 25 million annual airport visitors. GigNet is a leader in the Digital Transformation of the region.