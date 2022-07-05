The Finish Line Youth Foundation Announces 2022 Louder Than Words Grant Cycle

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Finish Line Youth Foundation announced today the relaunch of its Louder Than Words Grant Cycle. The program provides funds to help fuel long-term solutions and support for underserved communities across the nation.

“We are proud and excited to bring back our grant cycle after last year’s success and continue our goal to support diverse and underserved communities nationwide,” said Marty Posch, Finish Line Youth Foundation president. “Programs like this one give organizations the opportunity to make real-life impacts to the people they serve, and we’re honored to play even a small role in their journeys.”

The grants will be awarded in two cycles, the first round starting today and a second cycle spanning from September 6 through October 10, 2022. Nonprofit organizations that will create a long-lasting impact for diverse and underserved communities can apply for funding, which could be used for youth programs, property renovations, catastrophic emergency needs, scholarships or other outlined opportunities.

Additional information, guidelines and qualifications can be found on the Youth Foundation’s grant program website.

The deadline to submit grant applications online for the first cycle is August 8.

About The Finish Line Youth Foundation

The Finish Line Youth Foundation supports life’s biggest possibilities including the lives of disadvantaged youth and those with special needs. The Youth Foundation is a national partner of Special Olympics and dedicated corporate citizen to the Far Eastside of Indianapolis. For more information, please visit our website and follow on Twitter (@FinishLineYF), Instagram (@FinishLineYF) and Facebook (@FinishLineYouthFoundation).