UHSM Health Share Partners with Life Promotions for Lifest Christian Music Festivals

NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UHSM Health Share, a faith-based health care nonprofit founded on Christian beliefs and values, announced its sponsorship of the largest Christian music festival in the US, Life Promotions' Lifest, to promote healthy living and share newly-added member benefits of its WeShare program. Hosted in cities across the country, this year's festivities begin in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, from July 7 – 10, followed by Bon Aqua, Tennessee and Naples, Florida.

During the 2022 festival events, UHSM is proud to sponsor the main stage and Café stage events, as well as host a booth where representatives will be sharing member benefits updates to UHSM's WeShare program. Backed by PHCS PPO Networks, the program was enacted to encourage special attention to members' whole health – their mental, physical and spiritual wellness.

"We could not be more thrilled to be teaming up with Life Promotions to continue our purpose of being stewards and good Samaritans, helping like-minded religious members provide for their neighbor's medical needs," said Christopher Jin, UHSM president. "UHSM believes quality healthcare should be simple, fair and friendly. We understand how vital affordable and accessible healthcare is to families, which is why we have enlisted the largest independent network in the country, PHCS PPO Network, to assist in that pursuit."

Life Promotions, a nonprofit organization instilling hope in youth through educational programs and outreach, inaugural Lifest was held in 1990. Initially a 5K run/walk, it was envisioned to raise travel funds for founder and president Bob Lenz's speaking engagements at schools, churches and special events. By 1999, Lifest expanded to a larger venue and included over 60 entertainers for three days, held on four different stages. Since then, it has become the premier family-friendly outdoor music festival for worship, fellowship and teachings, with more than 100 Christian entertainers and speakers, including Lenz, as the keynote.

Along with informational material, the booth will host various activities and a chance at prizes, including a gas card, a meet-and-greet with the musical group, Skillet and an opportunity to meet Green Bay Packer Mason Crosby. UHSM invites attendees to audition for its "WeShare Talent Contest," where one lucky winner will have the chance to showcase their unique gifts on the main stage. Additionally, UHSM has partnered with the Oshkosh Community Blood Center, offering a keepsake to those that donate during the blood drive.

To learn more on UHSM and their involvement with Lifest, visit www.uhsm.com/lifest and http://www.uhsm.com/lifestcontest, for official giveaway rules.

ABOUT UHSM

UHSM Health Share is a nonprofit, faith-based health sharing ministry that facilitates member-to-member health sharing among fellow Christians, serving as a connector to administer medical cost sharing through its We Share programs. Christian healthcare is chosen by millions each year over traditional insurance plans, and We Share programs by UHSM stand alone as the only health sharing that offers members true prescription coverage through the CVS Caremark network plus access to basic care through CVS Minute Clinic and Health Hub. We Share and UHSM members can also access care through nearly one million doctors, hospitals and specialists in the First Health PPO Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aetna Inc. Additionally, all members can contact the DocDay telehealth network seven days a week for diagnoses, treatment, lab orders and prescriptions related to more than 40 health conditions. Headquartered in Norfolk, VA, UHSM offers its members simple, fair, and friendly healthcare programs. The UHSM mission is to help Christian families fulfill their God-given purpose to care for one another, foster holistic wellbeing, and positively impact our communities in need.