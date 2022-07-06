Hoffmann Green Opens Its First International Subsidiary With a Partner in Switzerland

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris:ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, announces the opening of its first international subsidiary in partnership with a Swiss construction company.

Hoffmann Green's international development strategy is based on the signature of license agreements with local partners in charge of financing, building and operating Hoffmann production units and then marketing Hoffmann Green carbon-free and 0% clinker cements on their land.

Based on this model, Hoffmann Green has established its first partnership in Switzerland with a local construction company through the setting up of a joint venture. This Swiss company, majority controlled by the partner, will be the exclusive licensee of Hoffmann cements in Switzerland.

With the same characteristics as the cements produced on the Bournezeau sites, the decarbonated cements produced in Switzerland will be manufactured in a vertical production unit based on the same model as H2, Hoffmann Green second production unit in Vendée.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "After signing our first contract outside of France more than a year ago, we are proud to accelerate our international development through a licensing model for Hoffmann Green technologies and processes. The opening of this first subsidiary in Switzerland proves the attractiveness of our clinker-free decarbonated solution outside our borders and is a structuring step in the development of Hoffmann Green."

NEXT FINANCIAL EVENT:

HYR 2022, September 19, 2022, before market opening market opening

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement. With one 4.0 industrial sites already operational and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement’s composition and the creation of a clean, heating-free and clinker-free manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years. Within the context of the climate emergency, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com