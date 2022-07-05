Infragistics Reestablishes Operations in Australasia With Aquion Partnership

SYDNEY & AUCKLAND, New Zealand--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S.-based global enterprise software leader Infragistics has reestablished its presence in Australasia with the hiring of technology industry expert Luke Hijikata to the leadership role of Regional Manager – Australasia. Luke will help Infragistics better serve its existing customer base and facilitate the company’s expansion throughout the region. He brings two decades of IT industry experience in New Zealand to the organization. Infragistics also named Aquion as its newest distributor for Australia and New Zealand to deliver business critical software solutions within the region.

“Luke brings extensive experience to our team as a manager and technical lead at one of the largest ICT providers in the region,” said Dean Guida, CEO and Founder, Infragistics. “We are pleased to welcome him as a senior leader focused on delivering value to our customers and we are delighted to have him spearhead our Australasia office.”

“We have relied on Infragistics WinForms components to provide unique capabilities for our desktop software for over 10 years. As we migrate our code base to new UI technologies, we look forward to continuing our partnership with Luke and Infragistics,” said Derek Campbell, IT Group Manager, Rider Levett Bucknall.

Infragistics also announced a strategic partnership with Sydney-based software solutions distributor Aquion Pty, Ltd, which has been supplying software solutions since 2000. Aquion provides the link between Infragistics’ market-leading enterprise software and thousands of resellers in the APAC region. Aquion represents products that are used by some 16 million developers, testers and operations engineers at some 32,000 organizations.

“We chose Aquion to distribute and support our enterprise software tools in Australasia because they have a long history of delivering high business value and technical expertise for business critical software solution providers,” said Guida. ”This partnership will make our enterprise-ready application design and development toolkits available to customers throughout the APAC region seeking to accelerate software design and development.”

“Aquion is proud to partner with Infragistics, whose tools for user interface development and multi-platform enterprise software products accelerate application design and development,” said Richard Thomas, COO and CFO, Aquion. “Infragistics is a key pillar in the ongoing expansion of our software development distribution practice.”

Infragistics enterprise software tools include:

Infragistics Ultimate enterprise-grade UI controls and UX design-development collaboration tools

Ignite UI UI components for building modern web apps

App Builder cloud-based, WYSIWYG drag & drop design-to-code tool for building business apps

Indigo Design UX prototyping, code generation, and app development

About Infragistics

Headquartered in Cranbury, NJ, Infragistics provides the world’s largest software companies and enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, and foster team collaboration.

About Aquion

Aquion specializes in scalable end-to-end enterprise solutions, specifically procurement for software buyers. Aquion represents products that are used by some 16 million developers, testers and operations engineers at some 32,000 organizations. Founded in 2000, Aquion is headquartered in Sydney and services the APAC region.