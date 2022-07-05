VAH Announces New Seven Aircraft Purchase Agreement of ~ $300 Million

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Voyager Aviation Holdings, LLC (VAH) announced the signing of a purchase agreement with a fellow blue chip aircraft leasing firm for seven young and in-production aircraft, all of which are on long-term leases with strong credit quality airlines.

The assets include two Airbus A321-200s, two Boeing 737-800s, two Airbus A320-200 and one Boeing 787-8. The average age is ~8 years with an average remaining lease term of ~5 years. The portfolio was selected to support the Company’s diversification into younger narrowbody assets with attractive returns for the Company’s shareholders and third-party investors. Hooman Yazhari, Executive Chairman of the Board of Managers of VAH commented, “These aircraft represent a new opportunity for us to deploy fresh capital and be responsive to the market dynamics created by the upheaval in the aviation market. This allows us to be in an excellent position to best serve our existing and growing customer list.”

These aircraft will join the fleet in 2022, are valued at ~$300m and will be initially financed under the Company’s secured revolving warehouse facility which closed in late February 2022. This acquisition represents one of the largest single growth initiatives in the Company’s 30-year history. These new asset purchases, coupled with the continued lease extensions on the legacy portfolio, put the Company on a strong financial path which will provide future opportunities to both debt and equity stakeholders to support and grow with the Company.

Additionally, Tim Horan, a Principal Investor at BlueBay Asset Management, a subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada and shareholder commented, “This transaction is evidence of our continued support of the VAH platform and confidence in the new management team. We believe the platform is well positioned to take advantage of the current market environment and we are excited to deepen our partnership.”

About VAH

VAH is a privately held aviation investment firm and commercial aircraft leasing company. Its assets of approximately $2 billion consist primarily of young and modern aircraft. The Company has a global customer base of prominent airlines that includes Air France, Breeze Airways, Cebu Pacific, ITA, Philippine Airlines, Sichuan Airlines, and Turkish Airlines.