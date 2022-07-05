Touchlight Signs Patent License Agreement With Pfizer for the Use of dbDNA for the Manufacture of mRNA-based Vaccines, Therapeutics and Gene Therapies

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Touchlight, a biotechnology company pioneering enzymatic DNA production to enable the genetic medicine revolution, today announces a non-exclusive patent license agreement with Pfizer. Under the license agreement, Pfizer gains rights to Touchlight’s enzymatic doggybone DNA (dbDNA™) patent portfolio for worldwide use in Pfizer’s manufacture and commercialisation of its messenger RNA-based vaccines, therapeutics and gene therapies. Touchlight will receive an upfront payment, as well as clinical and commercial milestone payments and royalties upon commercialisation.

Touchlight’s patented dbDNA technology produces a minimal, linear, double stranded, covalently closed DNA vector through an enzymatic manufacturing process. dbDNA is uniquely positioned for the rapid, synthetic, and scalable manufacture of GMP DNA using a small, simple footprint. The technology can manufacture genes >20kb and accommodate sequences typically unstable as plasmid DNA in E. coli, such as those found in viral vector and mRNA production. In addition to mRNA vaccines, it is ideally suited for the development of DNA vaccines, advanced therapies, and more.

Jonny Ohlson, Founder and Executive Chair, Touchlight, commented: “We are delighted to establish this agreement with Pfizer to license our mRNA manufacturing platform. This agreement is an example of our technology’s potential to enable companies across the genetic medicine sector to simplify and accelerate DNA manufacturing through the clinic and towards commercialisation.”

Financial terms are not disclosed.

About Touchlight

Touchlight is a privately-owned biotechnology company based in London, U.K., focused on the discovery and development of DNA-based genetic medicines, including DNA vaccines and gene therapies. Touchlight has developed a novel, synthetic DNA vector known as “doggybone” or dbDNA™. dbDNA™ is a minimal, linear, covalently closed structure, that eliminates bacterial sequences. Touchlight’s revolutionary enzymatic production platform enables unprecedented speed, scale, and the ability to target genes with a size and complexity that is impossible with current technologies. Touchlight is applying dbDNA across advanced therapeutic modalities, both in-house and with partners. The company also provides contract manufacturing capabilities to produce dbDNA as a critical starting material for advanced therapy production through its manufacturing arm, Touchlight DNA Services.

Learn more at https://www.touchlight.com