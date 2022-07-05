FreshWorks Studio joins EY Canada to refresh Canada's technology landscape and accelerate the delivery of digital modernization

The team at FreshWorks Studio is shown here together in 2019. After going remote due to COVID-19 the company has grown to 108 employees as of June 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FreshWorks Studio announces its merger with EY Canada. FreshWorks is an award-winning design and development studio with 108 employees globally that is headquartered in Victoria, BC. They specialize in driving innovation, digital modernization, and growth for forward-thinking organizations and government entities. This move expands the reach of both FreshWorks and EY Design Studio to provide a national presence with end-to-end services as a technology partner.

FreshWorks provides tailored services through consulting and the development of digital solutions that address unique challenges and create long-term value for stakeholders. They played an integral role in Western Canada’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. FreshWorks was responsible for the design and build of apps like the BC Vaccine Card Verifier downloaded by over 440K users; the Alberta Critical Worker Benefit which delivered $465 million to Albertan care workers; and TELUS Health’s Espri Mental Health app which provides mental health support services to first responders and enterprises.

“We’re happy to have found an organization so closely aligned with our culture, purpose and vision — putting people at the centre to deliver exceptional experiences for our clients, partners, and employees,” says Sam Mod, CEO and Co-Founder of FreshWorks Studio. “Joining the EY Design Studio will provide the complementary skills and capabilities that will allow us to go further on our journey to create Canada’s premiere digital design agency. We are stronger together.”

FreshWorks Studio was founded in 2014 by Sam and Co-Founder, Rohit Boolchandani, both immigrated to Canada to pursue education and quickly turned into a national tech success story. In just a few years, they have built a strong reputation in the market with startups and Fortune 500s alike by strengthening their expertise in the healthcare, government, and commercial sectors. Sam and Rohit have received numerous accolades including recognition from the Globe and Mail (emerging leader), Technology Impact Awards, Clutch Awards and more for their entrepreneurial spirit and success in building a powerful, fast-growing, and highly innovative company.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome the team of designers and developers from FreshWorks to help us create value and solve problems through remarkable digital experiences,” shares Anthony Rjeily, EY Design Studio Practice Leader at EY Canada. “Together, we look forward to helping clients drive growth and unleash efficiencies through enterprise digitization, creating new business models and pursuing innovation opportunities.”

Sam, Rohit and FreshWorks Studio’s CSO, Shaun Jamieson, will join the firm as partners.

About FreshWorks Studio

FreshWorks Studio is an award-winning team of technologists, designers, developers, analysts, and consultants that create elegant and highly functional digital solutions. Their strategic partnerships create social impact and drive value by modernizing how services are delivered to users and citizens. Since 2014 they have been helping government, healthcare, startups, and enterprises of all sizes to create value and solve problems through remarkable digital experiences.

