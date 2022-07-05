Verve and Alida to Extend Elevated CX Offering to Australia

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), today announced their expanded Premium Partnership with Verve, experts in culture, communities and smart digital research, to deliver world-leading Customer Experience (CX), research, and insights to organisations across Australia.

“The partnership with Alida enables us to deliver seamless outcomes for our clients, designed for their needs,” says Rikki Pearce, Verve Australia Managing Director. “Alida provides great software and Verve provides exceptional research expertise and innovation. Taken together, this empowers clients to deliver world-class CX outcomes.”

Verve’s integrative and innovative research offer has driven impressive global growth since 2020, including the opening of the Australian office in 2022, which is enjoying rapid expansion.

Verve joined Alida’s Partner Network with Premium Partner status at the beginning of 2022 to elevate clients' CX initiatives through developing better products, services and experiences, informing brand strategy, and creating relevant, impactful communications. Mutually driven by customer obsession and combining the power of Alida’s TXM platform with Verve’s world-leading research services, Verve and Alida are driving business growth and innovation for their clients, globally.

“We are proud of the strong partnership we have been building with Verve and look forward to working together to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients in Australia,” said Ross Wainwright, CEO of Alida. “Our shared values for customer-obsession and innovation have made for great collaboration between both our teams resulting in top-tier customer success for our clients.”

A strong commitment to the Australian market has been a top business priority for Alida this year. In April 2022, Alida announced the opening of an AWS Data Centre in Sydney to more efficiently meet the needs of Australian customers and enable an increase in data performance and speed. Alida has begun hiring a number of new employees to support customers in APAC, adding resources in Sydney and Melbourne across Sales, Customer Success and Support teams.

“We are excited to yet again grow our partnership with Verve,” said Steven Medeiros, SVP and General Manager, APAC, Alida.“Together we have been providing organisations with industry-leading CX and we look forward to being able to offer these elevated services to Australian customers.”

About Verve

Verve are experts in culture, communities and smart digital research - delivering inspiring insight across the globe. Customer-obsessed and passionate about putting customers at the heart of clients’ businesses, Verve empowers the likes of Samsung, John Lewis, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Shell to make better decisions.

Find us at www.addverve.com and on LinkedIn @addverve.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are respected as the ultimate source of truth. Because knowing the whole truth about your customers—even the parts that are hard to hear—can help companies make better decisions that drive long-term customer loyalty and growth. With the Alida Total Experience Management (TXM) Platform, leading brands like HBOMax, Adobe, Red Bull, and J.Crew turn their customer truth into action to power exceptional customer, employee, product, and brand experiences.

Join us on our mission to reimagine the experience at www.alida.com and @alidaTXM.