Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited Announces Drug Discovery, Development and Commercialization Partnership with EQRx

BENGALURU, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The collaboration combines Aurigene’s small molecule drug discovery platform and EQRx's pioneering business model to accelerate the development of drug candidates in the areas of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases and improve global access to innovative medicines.

Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Aurigene and EQRx will collaborate on drug discovery, pre-clinical and clinical development and commercialization. Aurigene will lead drug discovery and pre-clinical development efforts, and EQRx will assume responsibility for clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercialization efforts. The parties would share both funding for the discovery and development of the programs and financials resulting from the commercialization of any eventual drug candidates.

“This agreement with EQRx further validates Aurigene’s proven expertise in discovery and preclinical development of novel therapeutics and moves Aurigene forward into building a global oncology franchise participating in the end-to-end value chain,” said Murali Ramachandra, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aurigene. “We are excited to collaborate with EQRx and contribute to developing and delivering innovative medicines to patients at more affordable prices.”

“We are pleased to partner with Aurigene to expand our future pipeline and accelerate the discovery of next-generation therapeutics,” said Carlos Garcia-Echeverria, PhD, chief of Rx creation at EQRx. “Our combined efforts will focus on some of the most high-impact therapeutic targets across oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases. Given our mission, we believe these future programs hold the potential to create important treatments for patients and drive meaningful savings for healthcare systems around the world.”

About Aurigene

Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited is a clinical stage biotech company committed to bringing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and inflammation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY). Based in Bengaluru and Kuala Lumpur, Aurigene has developed deep expertise in cancer and inflammatory disorders, and has continuously invested in its people resources and infrastructure over the years. In the two decades of working with Pharma, Biotech and Academic partners, Aurigene has contributed to delivering 16 small molecule and peptide drug candidates, currently in clinical development. Aurigene has also out-licensed several first-in-class and best-in-class compounds to pharma and biotech companies for global clinical development, while undertaking clinical POC studies for a few programs on its own. For more information, please visit Aurigene’s website at www.aurigene.com.