Tally Up Another One! MCR Acquires the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Downtown Tallahassee

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Front and center! MCR — the country’s 4th-largest hotel owner-operator — has acquired the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tallahassee, a 17-story, 242-room hotel in Florida’s state capital. The hotel was purchased as a real estate-owned asset from a special servicer and is the company’s seventh hotel in The Sunshine State.

Selected as Florida’s state capital due to its ideal location between Pensacola to the west and Jacksonville to the east, Tallahassee — lovingly known as “Tally” to locals — is a hub for politics, sports and education. In the heart of downtown just two blocks from the State Capitol, the DoubleTree Tallahassee is within five blocks of 30 state agency headquarters, including the Florida Supreme Court and Governor’s Mansion. It’s also less than five minutes from Florida State University and Florida A&M University.

The closest hotel to the State Capitol, the DoubleTree is the perfect gathering place for visitors from both sides of the aisle. If you’re coming to town for the legislative session, take advantage of our complimentary, fast Wi-Fi and expansive guestrooms. Each room is equipped with ample outlets, ergonomic chairs and sleek desks with city views. Prefer to collaborate with colleagues? Book a boardroom (we have eight!).

Tallahassee isn’t just the capital of Florida government, it’s also the capital of Florida football! Bleed garnet and gold with 45,000 Florida State University students at Doak S. Campbell Stadium, where coach Mike Norvell will make his famed game-time calls at seven home matches this season. Be sure to snag a junior suite (big enough for the whole family) for the annual Fresh from Florida Sunshine Showdown on November 25th, when the Seminoles host the University of Florida Gators. Each suite is decked out with a wet bar, mini refrigerator and a spacious bathroom.

Not a Seminoles fan? Join the 9,600 Florida A&M University attendees to root for the green and orange at nearby Bragg Memorial Stadium.

After a day of cheering, unwind with unrivaled views from the tallest hotel in the city. Cool off with a beer from our on-site restaurant and bar, Jacob’s on the Plaza, then head to the pool deck for a dip. With an average of 237 days of rays per year, it’s no wonder Florida is known as The Sunshine State.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tallahassee is located at 101 South Adams Street and features:

242 guestrooms and suites

Jacob’s on the Plaza Restaurant and Bar

A rooftop bar and lounge with indoor and outdoor seating

An on-site Starbucks offering specialty beverages and bites

A lobby lounge

Free, fast Wi-Fi

A fitness center

An outdoor pool

A business center

A three-story parking garage

5,394 square feet of event space across eight meeting rooms

About MCR