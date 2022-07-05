The MolinaCares Accord commits $400,000 to the University of Washington School of Nursing to develop family and psychiatric primary care curriculum.

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The MolinaCares Accord (“MolinaCares”), in collaboration with Molina Healthcare of Washington (“Molina”), recently committed $400,000 to the University of Washington School of Nursing to help expand the behavioral health workforce in the state through the development and implementation of a blended family and psychiatric primary care curriculum for nurse practitioners.

“MolinaCares is dedicated to facilitating access to behavioral health resources in Washington communities as we deal with an ongoing shortage of providers in the state,” said Dr. Jay Fathi, plan president of Molina Healthcare of Washington. “By expanding the number of nurse practitioners specializing in behavioral health care, who will also be trained in primary care, we can make great strides in improving outcomes for individuals struggling with mental health issues and substance use disorder.”

A report released recently on the nursing workforce found 92% of nurse leaders believe the current nursing labor shortage will increase over the next 18 months. This comes as communities continue to deal with the effects of COVID-19, with 34% of adult Washingtonians reporting symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder in March of this year.

“We are grateful for this generous donation,” said Azita Emami, dean of the School of Nursing at the University of Washington. “Thanks to MolinaCares, we can enhance the knowledge and skill set of our nursing workforce and strengthen the behavioral health resources available in Washington.”

About The MolinaCares Accord

Established by Molina Healthcare, Inc., The MolinaCares Accord oversees a community investment platform created to improve the health and well-being of disadvantaged populations by funding meaningful, measurable, and innovative programs and solutions that improve health, life, and living in local communities. The MolinaCares Accord funds such measures through The Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) established in 2020 by Molina Healthcare, Inc.

About Molina Healthcare of Washington

Molina Healthcare of Washington has been providing government-funded health care for over 20 years. The Company serves members through Medicaid, Medicare and the Health Benefit Exchange programs throughout Washington. Additionally, Molina Healthcare of Washington operates a primary care clinic in Everett (MyHealth Everett) and a mobile health unit (MyHealth Mobile) in the Spokane area. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, served approximately 5.1 million members as of March 31, 2022. For more information about Molina Healthcare of Washington, visit MolinaHealthcare.com.