Assiduus CEO & Founder Dr. Somdutta Singh Named Finalist in Women in AI Leadership Awards by VentureBeat

WILMINGTON, Del. & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Somdutta Singh, founder and CEO of Assiduus Global Inc., a global multi-marketplace e-commerce accelerator for direct-to-consumer brands, was named a finalist in the Women in AI Leadership Awards presented by VentureBeat in the AI Entrepreneur category.

Singh is a serial entrepreneur, angel investor, best-selling author and philanthropist. Assiduus Global is her third venture, with both previous companies having been successfully acquired. She was named to the Times of India 40 Under 40 last year, won the coveted Indian Achievers’ Award and featured amongst Fortune India’s 50 most powerful businesswomen in 2020.

Singh is a member of the highly distinguished Entrepreneurs’ Organization, Forbes Business Council and Indiaspora, the largest Diaspora community for Global Indians. She has served as the youngest and only elected woman vice-chairperson of NASSCOM Product Council and was the first woman of Indian origin on the Board of Philip Kotler’s Kotler Impact. Singh helped the Government of India build the visionary Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) by NITI Aayog and has authored two best-sellers – Decoding Digital: Unlocking Digital Barriers and Stories from New India: Policies, Hope and Change.

“I am honored to have been nominated for the Women in AI Leadership Awards and named a finalist among those in the AI Entrepreneur category,” said Singh. “Women in technology have to be smart, resourceful and efficient to gain a foothold in the industry and I have used those skills to build an e-commerce platform that helps companies break barriers of cross-border selling of products throughout the world. I look forward to seeing who is named recipients of the Women in AI Leadership Awards, knowing that everyone recognized is already a winner by even being nominated.”

The AI Entrepreneur award will honor a woman who has started companies showing great promise in AI. Consideration will be given to criteria including business traction, the technology solution and impact in the AI space. Winners are selected based on their commitment to the industry, their work to increase inclusivity in the field and their positive influence in the community.

Women in AI Leadership Awards is hosted by VentureBeat and presented at the Transform Data and AI Executive Summit, the leading event on applied AI for enterprise business and technology decision makers, July 19 at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco.

The Assiduus e-commerce platform navigates the nuances of DTC sales via foreign digital marketplaces, including legal and regulatory compliance, licensing, import regulations, logistics and more, to simplify the process of going global. Assiduus (pronounced “aside us”) manages inventory, sales, and distribution from end to end, and provides AI-powered data analytics to guide decision-making, increase profits, and protect brand identity.

Assiduus’ technology guides DTC brands in onboarding, operations, research, and reporting. Its AI algorithms analyze data from global marketplaces to provide intelligence on product performance, pricing, target audience, purchasing patterns, repeat purchases, competitors, and more. With Assiduus data as a guide, sellers can make projections based on the most in-demand SKUs, products and categories for global markets.

About Assiduus

Assiduus Global Inc. was founded in 2018 to help DTC brands with cross border e-commerce sales acceleration across global marketplaces and Shopify with a combination of technologies to manage sales, supply chain, logistics, operations, and marketing. However, founder Dr. Somdutta Singh, a serial entrepreneur who guided two digital-first companies to successful exits, recognized that Assiduus could introduce its unique hosted software platform globally, expanding to e-commerce brands anywhere and e-commerce marketplaces everywhere. In 2021, Assiduus was the only cross-border, multi-platform e-commerce accelerator to be named to the Inc. magazine 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. For more information or to contact Assiduus about customer prequalification visit https://www.assiduusglobal.com.