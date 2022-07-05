Action Target Inc. Announces a New Steel Target Training System

The PT Ranger, a new Portable Steel Target System from Action Target, sports a toolless modular design, with a built-in handle that makes it rapidly deployable to enhance the shooter's experience–no matter what kind of shooter you are. Available with five new exclusive steel silhouette targets for the PT Ranger. It can also be used with the existing lineup of 20 interchangeable head plates from our PT Scout line. Enhance your next day at the range with the PT Ranger.

PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Action Target Inc., the global leader in modern live-fire shooting ranges, announces its new Portable Steel Target System, the PT RangerTM, is now available for purchase. The PT Ranger is a tough, portable, and rapidly deployable target system for pistol and rifle scenarios. Engineered for high-volume shooting – the PT Ranger is one of the market's most comprehensive and complete steel target training systems.

Deploying the target system is quick and effortless, with rapidly deployable feet that easily unfold with no fastening pins or tools needed for setup. Using a single 2x4, purchased separately, sleeved at the center of its base, the PT Ranger is designed with various shooting scenarios in mind to maximize the shooting experience for all shooters.

The PT Ranger is available in Standard and Armored Steel and will be released with five new steel silhouette targets exclusive to the PT Ranger. These targets include a vital organ target with reactive Vital Hit Zone plus T Zone and a reactive hostage scenario target with a six-inch swinging head plate to develop and hone your shooting skills. The PT Ranger can also be used with the existing lineup of 20 interchangeable Action Target head plates from our PT Scout line, all in high-quality AR500 or AR550 steel.

All targets on the PT Ranger are enhanced with an engineered true target-to-base fifteen-degree angle for enhanced shooting safety. The low-profile design allows you to store as many PT Rangers as you need conveniently, and the built-in handle and lightweight configuration make it effortless to transport and deploy multiple targets anywhere you shoot, allowing for more shooting time.

There is nothing that compares to shooting on steel. The PT Ranger provides a safe, clean shooting experience, enhancing your next day at the range no matter what kind of shooter you are. Improve your next shooting experience by getting the Action Target PT Ranger. Visit shop.actiontarget.com/PTRanger

About Action Target Inc.

Action Target is the leading global expert on modern shooting ranges. Since 1986, the company has partnered with thousands of range owners worldwide to design, install and maintain world-class shooting ranges, systems, and equipment for law enforcement, military, educational, commercial, and residential markets. Action Target provides range solutions and services for indoor/outdoor shooting ranges, modular ranges, and shoot houses. Products supported include ballistic shooting stall, smart target retrievers, reactive targets, steel and rubber berm bullet traps, enclosure baffles, security systems, lighting, ventilation, Smart Range AXISTM range control system and 3-year warranty on key products. As the industry's broadest end-to-end solution provider, Action Target also offers a comprehensive selection of aftermarket range service including parts, and maintenance programs, rubber trap cleaning, metals recycling, hazardous waste and filter disposal, and an online store for range supplies. Learn more about Action Target at www.ActionTarget.com.