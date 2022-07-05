Two Cheshire NHS Trusts Select MEDITECH Expanse for Innovative Electronic Patient Record Plan

CANTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two NHS trusts in Cheshire today revealed plans to create a joint electronic patient record using MEDITECH Expanse. Combined, the Trusts provide acute and community healthcare services to a patient population of more than 550,000.

East Cheshire NHS Trust and Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust are working together on the project that will replace their current paper-based records with one modern and comprehensive source of information, known as the Digital Clinical System (DCS).

The Digital Clinical System will allow staff to capture and view up-to-date information on a range of devices, giving colleagues immediate access to the most up-to-date information and a complete view of a patient’s healthcare journey. Staff, patients, and their families will benefit from a large selection of digital tools that help improve decision-making, safety, patient flow, orders, appointment scheduling, and more.

MEDITECH will work with trust teams to design the solution around their unique needs, leveraging expertise of frontline staff to create a system that provides the best care and improves patients’ experiences. Both trusts will develop, build, and test the system ahead of a planned launch in 2024.

“This collaboration between the two trusts provides a unique opportunity to transform the experience of both patients and staff,” said Chief Executive of East Cheshire NHS Trust Ged Murphy. “We must continue to embrace digital technology to become more flexible and meet the needs of a growing and ageing population. This new electronic patient record will play a vital role in that work.”

Interim Chief Executive at Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Russ Favager added: “Digital innovation is at the forefront of our ambitions to modernise services and provide outstanding care for the communities we serve. Being able to share information more effectively with our health and care partners will also support moves towards more informed, coordinated care across the region, with patients at the centre of everything we do.”

“I’d like to congratulate our colleagues at Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and East Cheshire NHS Trust on taking the next step towards implementing their electronic patient record (EPR) systems,” said Cathy Fox, NHS Cheshire and Merseyside Integrated Care Board (ICB) Associate Director of Digital Operations. “These systems will not only make a difference in frontline delivery for health and care professionals, but also in the quality of services we’re able to provide to the 2.7 million people that we serve in our region.”

Starting last year, a joint Digital Clinical System business case was developed with the support of both local and regional colleagues. Following a detailed procurement process, MEDITECH was then chosen to supply East and Mid Cheshire’s electronic patient record, which was later approved by NHS England and Improvement.

“By partnering to deliver a shared EPR, East and Mid Cheshire are taking an important step forward to improve care for the communities they serve,” said CEO Charlotte Jackson, MEDITECH International. “The digital maturity they will gain from Expanse supports the goals outlined by the Frontline Digitisation programme. As a result, their healthcare organisation will be among the most technologically advanced in the UK.”

East Cheshire NHS Trust and Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust will join a growing group of organisations in the UK that currently leverage MEDITECH’s EPR to support patient-centred care. This includes two of the three NHS trusts in the UK that have achieved HIMSS Level 7 (the highest level) inpatient certification.

The selection of MEDITECH Expanse aligns with the NHS England’s Frontline Digitisation programme, which aims to accelerate the adoption of foundational technology needed to support digital transformation.

About MEDITECH

MEDITECH has been leading EPR innovation throughout the UK for over 30 years. Today, our intuitive EPR, Expanse, is setting new standards for usability, efficiency, and personalisation. Our solutions are advancing the productivity of busy clinicians, driving positive clinical outcomes and patient experiences. MEDITECH systems are deployed in numerous NHS Trusts, including university, paediatric, women and cancer centre speciality Trusts, as well as private healthcare facilities in the UK and Ireland. Two NHS Trusts have achieved HIMSS EMRAM Stage 7 certification with our EPR solution. Visit: ehr.meditech.com/global/meditech-uk-ireland and find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook.

About Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust manages Leighton Hospital in Crewe, Victoria Infirmary in Northwich and Elmhurst Intermediate Care Centre in Winsford.

About East Cheshire NHS Trust

East Cheshire NHS Trust provides a range of community health services and operates three hospitals, Macclesfield District General Hospital, Congleton War Memorial Hospital, and Knutsford and District Community Hospital.