Hudini and Incode Technologies Enter Strategic Partnership to Digitally Transform the Hospitality Experience

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smart hospitality solutions provider, Hudini, and Incode Technologies, the industry-leader in identity verification and authentication for global enterprises, today announced their strategic partnership to transform hospitality guest experiences. The partnership with Incode will enable Hudini customers to deploy identity verification during the check-in and check-out processes through enhanced digital biometric technology. This association will automate these processes making it quick, seamless and at the convenience of the guest.

The hospitality industry relies on its ability to connect people and the places they visit to create memorable experiences for its guests. In its revitalization post-pandemic, the industry is realizing the impact that technology can have on a guest’s stay, and the potential it holds to increase customer loyalty and create additional revenue. In fact, a recent study found that 76% of hotel executives are looking to introduce “a fully contactless experience” by 2025.

“Hotel guests crave seamless experiences when they travel,” said Prince Thampi, Founder and CEO at Hudini. “Long check-in processes and complex payment procedures can ruin a guest’s stay. As a leader in biometric identity verification, Incode’s solution removes these challenges and helps to maximize the digital guest experience, without compromising on security or privacy. Through our partnership with Incode, we are excited to offer fully automated identity verification to our check-in and check-out features across our partner hotels.”

Both Hudini and Incode realize the potential identity verification holds across the hospitality industry and share the ambition for its widespread adoption during hotel check-in and check-out. To further that vision, the partnership will include the following experiences:

Transparent guest identification: In a matter of seconds, even before arrival, Incode's technology, the industry's only fully automated identity verification engine, validates the identity of a guest. This allows guests to identify themselves at their convenience, triggering Hudini's systems to match the profile and immediately introduce a magical, personalized experience upon arrival.

Automated digital ID creation: A digital profile of each guest is automatically created by Hudini from existing IDs and payment sources. This saves time and energy from filling out forms.

Seamlessly integrated experience: Once onboarded, guests use their most unique attribute—their face—to fully manage their respective journey. From booking, accessing a digital key and ordering amenities and room service, the identity-centric journey translates into the industry's most transparent experience, all while ensuring privacy and security.

Contactless payments: Using biometrics, Hudini can enable guests to pay for any service across the property without the need for a physical payment card.

“The hospitality industry is going through a period of modernization, and it is important that hotels look to leverage best-in-class technology,” explained Ricardo Amper, CEO and Founder of Incode. “Together with Hudini’s proven track record of enabling digital transformation in the hospitality sector, we believe our solution can help brands to drastically enhance their guest experiences.”

Incode is a leading identity company that is reinventing the way humans verify their identity and interact with the world’s largest companies with a highly secure and delightful AI-based experience. Incode’s end-to-end fully automated orchestration platform enables seamless access across multiple channels with products focused on onboarding, authentication and payment verification that increase conversion and reduce fraud.

With its mission to power a world of trust, Incode works with several of the world’s biggest banks, fintechs, hotels, governments, and marketplaces. Incode is based in San Francisco with offices in Europe and Latin America.

To learn more about Incode, visit www.incode.com

Hudini is the leading digital transformation platform for the hospitality industry. Powered by a proprietary middleware and an omnichannel (App, Web, TV) guest interface that leverages data + AI to increase guest engagement and hotel revenues Hudini delivers an enhanced guest experience.

Through its 100+ pre-built integrations across all functionalities, Hudini delivers personalised, immersive guest experiences that enable guests to communicate, control and interact with hotels closer than ever before.

With over 300 hotels across 25 countries, Hudini is fast becoming the industry benchmark for digital transformation in the hospitality industry.

To learn more about Hudini, visit www.hudini.io