SCF Partners and T.D. Williamson, the Global Leader in Pipeline Infrastructure Maintenance, Announce Investment Partnership

SCF Partners ("SCF") and T.D. Williamson, Inc. ("TDW") are pleased to announce an investment partnership. SCF, an energy investment firm, has invested in TDW, a global leader in intervention and isolation, inspection, and pigging products and services for the gathering, transmission, and distribution sectors of the pipeline industry. TDW helps maintain critical assets all over world, serving customers across 6 continents in over 100 countries.

Founded in 1920, TDW has been a leader in the pipeline maintenance and integrity industry for over 100 years. The company has nearly 500 registered and pending patents and pioneered key technologies such as cleaning pigs, caliper inspections, and hot tapping and plugging which have been pivotal in keeping critical pipeline assets well maintained, safe, and operational around the globe. Customers across the pipeline industry still look to TDW to help with their most complex and technical challenges.

“This partnership uniquely positions TDW’s market-leading brand and technology with SCF’s deep financial and strategic expertise, to create a strong, growth focused company for the future,” says Robert McGrew, President and CEO at TDW. "I look forward to leveraging what makes TDW unique today and seizing new opportunities that the partnership with SCF will bring.”

“SCF is honored to be partnering with a storied company like TDW,” says David Baldwin, Partner at SCF. “The Williamson family has built an exceptional company over the past 100 years, and SCF is excited to be a part of this next chapter of TDW. We have always admired the company’s dedication to its people, its customers, and the industry. We are looking forward to working with the family and management to build on their past success and grow the company in this new energy cycle.”

“With the global demand for energy and its evolving requirements placing significant operating and strategic challenges on the industry we serve, we are appreciative of the opportunity to work alongside SCF to further enhance and grow our service and support to our customers. We look forward to entering our second century of service to the energy industry with SCF as our partner and collaborator,” says Dick Williamson, Chairman Emeritus.

“TDW is known for their world-class products and service, their focus on safety and integrity, and their innovative solutions that ensure critical energy products get to their end markets safely,” says Deviyani Misra-Godwin, Vice President at SCF. “We look forward to supporting TDW in continuing to service legacy assets, as well as leveraging their expertise and experience to build out and maintain the infrastructure that will be needed in the future for a successful energy transition.”

About T.D. Williamson

T.D. Williamson (“TDW”) serves the gathering, transmission, and distribution sectors of the pipeline industry with a global portfolio of products and services, including advanced isolation, integrated pigging, and integrity assessment solutions. With both onshore and offshore applications, TDW offers expansive pipeline maintenance and asset optimization activities. TDW cultivates long-term relationships with pipeline operators that endure throughout the life of a pipeline. To learn more, visit www.tdwilliamson.com.

About SCF Partners

Founded in 1989, SCF provides equity capital and strategic growth assistance to build and grow leading energy service, equipment, and technology companies that operate throughout the world. SCF has invested in more than 70 platform companies and made more than 400 additional acquisitions to develop 18 publicly listed energy service and equipment companies over its history. The firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has offices in Calgary, Singapore, Aberdeen, and Australia. Learn more at www.scfpartners.com.

Advisors

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to TDW. Vinson & Elkins LLP served as exclusive legal advisor to SCF. Crowe & Dunlevy, Baker Botts LLP and Allen & Overy LLP served as exclusive legal advisors to TDW.