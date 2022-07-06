The Iconic Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Travels Throughout U.S. to Film New Series “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild”

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom is back in action and traveling across the U.S. this summer to film a brand new television series, “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild.” The series, which will debut in January 2023 on RFD-TV and digital channels, will showcase conservation success stories, aiming to inspire the next generation of conservationists.

Starting this week, the Wild Kingdom team, including Peter Gros, host of the original show, and local conservation experts, will be making their way across Florida to showcase animal success stories.

“We are in the beautiful state of Florida for the month of July filming multiple episodes for Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom’s new series, Protecting the Wild,” said Peter Gros, Licensed Exhibition & Animal Educator, Conservationist, Television and Digital Content Host. “This series will celebrate the incredible work being done by many compassionate conservationists and will hopefully encourage a new generation of people who are committed to making a positive impact on the Wild Kingdom.”

Peter Gros has nearly 30 years of field experience with resident wildlife and has traveled coast to coast filming the new series this year. Following its filming throughout the summer, the debut of the new series will coincide with the 60th anniversary of the iconic, beloved “Wild Kingdom” program.

Protecting the Wild in Florida

The Florida filming is in collaboration with many organizations, including Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited facilities Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota, Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, and The Florida Aquarium in Tampa. Other stops include the Florida Coral Rescue Center , and the Florida Power & Light Company’s Turkey Point Clean Energy Center. Animals featured in the Florida filming include:

American Crocodiles –The once-endangered American crocodile is making a comeback thanks in large part to the successful breeding program at Turkey Point Nuclear Clean Energy Center, a clean energy center in South Florida. This episode will showcase how the 11,000 acres of protected land provides an ideal habitat for the crocodiles to thrive and nest without the risk of flooding. Last year’s program saw great success, with more hatchlings being produced than in its 40-year history.

Coral Reefs – Believe it or not, corals are animals! Coral reefs cover less than 1% of the ocean floor but support about 25% of marine life. Unfortunately, coral reefs around the world are declining due to many factors, including increasing water temperatures and ocean acidification caused by climate change and disease. This episode will highlight how local organizations work to fight reef loss along the Florida coast and how AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums across the country are helping conservation efforts by becoming repositories for coral.

Sea Turtles and Manatees – Human behavior can have both a positive and negative impact on animals in the wild, especially when it comes to sea turtles and manatees. This episode will highlight how citizen patrols of sea turtle nesting areas in Florida and community education have positively impacted turtle populations in southwest Florida. It will also educate on the severe habitat impact red tide has on depleting the manatee food supply, which is contributing to the species’ ongoing unusual mortality event.

For additional information about Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, including the show's filming schedule and adventures, visit www.wildkingdom.com or follow us on Facebook.

About Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom

Since its network television premiere in 1963, Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom has been one of the most loved and respected wildlife programs in television history. Now, launching in January 2023, “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild,” will celebrate stories of conservation success, including the great work of caring, compassionate experts and how they are making a positive impact on the Wild Kingdom. The new launch also coincides with the 60th anniversary of the iconic, beloved “Wild Kingdom” program. For more information about Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom, visit wildkingdom.com.

About Mutual of Omaha

Founded in 1909, Mutual of Omaha is a highly rated, Fortune 300 organization offering a variety of insurance and financial products for individuals, businesses and groups throughout the United States. As a mutual company, Mutual of Omaha is owned by its policyholders and committed to providing outstanding service to its customers. For more information about Mutual of Omaha, visit www.mutualofomaha.com.