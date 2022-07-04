Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the bioinformatics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
- Trends in bioinformatics partnering deals
- Partnering agreement structure
- Partnering contract documents
- Top deals by value
- Most active deal makers
- Financial deal terms for bioinformatics
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter bioinformatics partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors bioinformatics technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
This report provides details of the latest bioinformatics agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.
Bioinformatics deals have increased in terms of popularity for partnering in the past decade, as computing power has been embraced in order to speed up the discovery, evaluation and clinical assessment processes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all bioinformatics partnering deals announced since January 2015, including financial terms where available, including over 1600 links to online deal records of actual bioinformatics partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in bioinformatics dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Bioinformatics partnering over the years
2.3. Most active bioinformatics dealmakers
2.4. Bioinformatics partnering by deal type
2.5. Bioinformatics partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for bioinformatics partnering
2.6.1 Bioinformatics partnering headline values
2.6.2 Bioinformatics deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Bioinformatics deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Bioinformatics royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading bioinformatics deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top bioinformatics deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active bioinformatics dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active bioinformatics dealmakers
4.3. Most active bioinformatics partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Bioinformatics contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Bioinformatics contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Bioinformatics dealmaking by technology type
Companies Mentioned
- 1QBit
- 2bPrecise
- 3B Medical
- 3D Signatures
- 3D Systems
- 3M
- 4HF Biotec
- 10X Genomics
- 23andMe
- 111
- 121nexus
- A2A Pharmaceuticals
- A3 Informatics
- Abarca
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie
- Abramson Cancer Center
- Abyde
- Academic Medical Center
- Accelerated Enrollment Solutions
- Accelq
- Accenture
- AccessDx Laboratory
- Accuray
- AccuWeather
- Acentrus Specialty
- Achilles Therapeutics
- Actigraph
- Active Motif
- ActX
- Acuant
- Acumen Analytics
- Acurian
- Adapt Analytics
- Adaptiiv
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Adaptive Research
- ADAS 3D Medical
- Adents
- Adhera Therapeutics
- AdhereHealth
- Aditx Therapeutics
- Adracare
- Advaita
- Advanced Biological Laboratories
- Advanced Clinical
- Advanced Guidance Technologies
- Advanced Radiation Therapy
- Advantech
- Advarra
- Advocate Health Care
- Aether
- Aetion
- Aetna
- Aetos Pharma
- Aevolve
- Agadia Systems
- AgaMatrix
- AgileBio
- Agilent Technologies
- AG Mednet
- AiCure
- Aidoc
- Aiforia Technologies
- AirXpanders
- AIT Laboratories
- Akerna
- Akili Interactive Labs
- Alector
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Alex Therapeutics
- Alibaba Health
- Alienware
- Alira Health
- Alit Life Science
- Alkahest
- Allelica
- Allergan
- Alliance for Clinical Research Excellence and Safety (ACRES)
- Alliance For Clinical Trials In Oncology
- Allosteric Bioscience
- Allotrope Foundation
- Allscripts
- AllyAlign Health
- Almac Group
- Almirall
- ALS Association
- AltMed Florida
- Altoida
- Alto Neuroscience
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Alyvant
- Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation
- Amazon Web Services
- Amber Pharmacy
- American Academy of Neurology
- American Cancer Society
- American College of Cardiology
- American Diabetes Association
- American Heart Association
- American Medical Association
- American National Multiple Sclerosis Society
- American Sleep Apnea Association
- American Society of Hematology
- American Speech-Language-Hearing Association
- American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)
- American Well
- Amerinet
- Amgen
- Amici Pharmaceuticals
- Amplifire
- AMRA
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
- Amyris
- Analytical BioSciences
- Ancestry
- AnchorDx
- Andelyn Biosciences
- Andor Technology
- Andrew Alliance
- Anelto
- Anju Software
- Annum Health
- ANP Technologies
- Antengene
- Anthem
- AnthroTronix
- AO Foundation
- Apollo Health
- Apollo Healthcare
- AppBus
- Appian Labs
- Appistry
- Apple
- Applied BioMath
- Applied DNA Sciences
- AppliedVR
- Appriss Health
- Apricity Health
- Aprima Medical Software
- Aptar Pharma
- Arbor Biotechnologies
- ARCA Biopharma
- Arc Bio
- ArcherDX
- Ares Genetics
- Argent Development Group
- Ariana Pharma
- Aris Global
- ArisGlobal
- Arivis
- Arm
- Armor
- Arria
- Artificial
- Ascenion
- Ascensia Diabetes Care
- ASH Research Collaborative
- Asimily
- Aspen Imaging Healthcare
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Athenahealth
- ATMPS
- Atomwise
- ATUM
- Audaire Health
- Aural Analytics
- Auria Biobank
- Aurochs
- Autism Learning Partners
- Autolomous
- Automation Anywhere
- Auxita
- Avalere Health
- Avera Health
